All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 3 0 1 10 8 3 New York City FC 3 0 1 10 8 3 New York 2 1 0 6 7 1 Atlanta United FC 2 1 0 6 7 6 Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 2 0 New England 1 1 1 4 4 5 Montreal 1 2 0 3 4 5 D.C. United 0 2 2 2 5 9 Orlando City 0 2 1 1 2 5 Chicago 0 2 0 0 4 6 Toronto FC 0 2 0 0 0 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 2 1 1 7 9 9 Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 6 1 Vancouver 2 1 0 6 5 6 Minnesota United 2 2 0 6 6 8 FC Dallas 1 0 2 5 5 2 Houston 1 1 1 4 7 4 Real Salt Lake 1 1 1 4 3 6 San Jose 1 1 0 3 5 5 LA Galaxy 1 1 0 3 3 3 Colorado 0 1 1 1 3 4 Portland 0 2 1 1 2 7 Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 4

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 24

New York City FC 2, New England 2, tie

Portland 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Columbus 3, D.C. United 1

New York 3, Minnesota United 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Colorado 2, tie

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday, March 30

Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 31

New York at Orlando City, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at San Jose, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.