All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Tampa Bay 75 51 20 4 106 272 213 27-8-2 24-12-2 16-7-2 x-Boston 73 46 17 10 102 243 188 25-7-5 21-10-5 15-5-2 Toronto 75 45 23 7 97 255 213 26-8-2 19-15-5 14-7-3 Washington 75 44 24 7 95 236 221 26-9-2 18-15-5 13-7-3 Pittsburgh 75 42 27 6 90 246 229 27-8-2 15-19-4 15-7-2 Columbus 76 42 29 5 89 215 208 25-12-2 17-17-3 14-10-3 Philadelphia 75 38 25 12 88 226 223 19-13-6 19-12-6 12-7-5 New Jersey 75 39 28 8 86 225 225 19-14-3 20-14-5 13-9-1 Florida 73 38 28 7 83 223 224 23-11-3 15-17-4 14-6-2 Carolina 75 33 31 11 77 208 239 17-15-6 16-16-5 9-10-5 N.Y. Rangers 75 33 34 8 74 219 241 21-14-4 12-20-4 9-10-3 N.Y. Islanders 75 31 34 10 72 242 273 17-16-4 14-18-6 11-12-2 Montreal 76 27 37 12 66 192 243 17-13-8 10-24-4 11-9-5 Detroit 75 27 37 11 65 192 233 14-15-8 13-22-3 6-14-4 Ottawa 74 26 37 11 63 203 262 15-17-6 11-20-5 8-12-4 Buffalo 75 23 40 12 58 174 248 11-23-5 12-17-7 10-9-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div x-Nashville 74 48 16 10 106 239 187 25-8-4 23-8-6 17-5-2 Vegas 75 47 21 7 101 250 204 26-9-2 21-12-5 18-3-3 Winnipeg 74 45 19 10 100 245 192 28-7-2 17-12-8 13-8-2 San Jose 75 43 23 9 95 232 203 24-11-3 19-12-6 21-4-3 Minnesota 74 42 24 8 92 231 211 25-6-7 17-18-1 12-11-0 Colorado 75 41 26 8 90 239 218 26-10-2 15-16-6 11-10-3 St. Louis 75 42 28 5 89 209 196 23-15-0 19-13-5 10-10-3 Los Angeles 75 41 27 7 89 219 187 19-14-3 22-13-4 11-10-4 Anaheim 75 38 24 13 89 212 200 22-10-5 16-14-8 12-6-7 Dallas 75 38 29 8 84 214 204 24-11-3 14-18-5 11-13-0 Calgary 76 35 31 10 80 205 231 15-18-4 20-13-6 10-12-3 Edmonton 74 33 36 5 71 214 236 16-17-3 17-19-2 13-9-1 Chicago 76 31 36 9 71 214 234 17-17-4 14-19-5 7-11-3 Vancouver 75 26 40 9 61 193 246 12-18-6 14-22-3 6-17-1 Arizona 75 25 39 11 61 186 241 15-20-4 10-19-7 8-10-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday's Games

Montreal 3, Buffalo 0

New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2, OT

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 1

Boston 3, Dallas 2

Saturday's Games

Colorado 2, Vegas 1, SO

San Jose 5, Calgary 1

Chicago 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 1

Toronto 4, Detroit 3

Florida 4, Arizona 2

New Jersey 2, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 6, Montreal 4

Carolina 5, Ottawa 2

St. Louis 2, Columbus 1

Minnesota 4, Nashville 1

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.