|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Tampa Bay
|75
|51
|20
|4
|106
|272
|213
|27-8-2
|24-12-2
|16-7-2
|x-Boston
|73
|46
|17
|10
|102
|243
|188
|25-7-5
|21-10-5
|15-5-2
|Toronto
|75
|45
|23
|7
|97
|255
|213
|26-8-2
|19-15-5
|14-7-3
|Washington
|75
|44
|24
|7
|95
|236
|221
|26-9-2
|18-15-5
|13-7-3
|Pittsburgh
|75
|42
|27
|6
|90
|246
|229
|27-8-2
|15-19-4
|15-7-2
|Columbus
|76
|42
|29
|5
|89
|215
|208
|25-12-2
|17-17-3
|14-10-3
|Philadelphia
|75
|38
|25
|12
|88
|226
|223
|19-13-6
|19-12-6
|12-7-5
|New Jersey
|75
|39
|28
|8
|86
|225
|225
|19-14-3
|20-14-5
|13-9-1
|Florida
|73
|38
|28
|7
|83
|223
|224
|23-11-3
|15-17-4
|14-6-2
|Carolina
|75
|33
|31
|11
|77
|208
|239
|17-15-6
|16-16-5
|9-10-5
|N.Y. Rangers
|75
|33
|34
|8
|74
|219
|241
|21-14-4
|12-20-4
|9-10-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|75
|31
|34
|10
|72
|242
|273
|17-16-4
|14-18-6
|11-12-2
|Montreal
|76
|27
|37
|12
|66
|192
|243
|17-13-8
|10-24-4
|11-9-5
|Detroit
|75
|27
|37
|11
|65
|192
|233
|14-15-8
|13-22-3
|6-14-4
|Ottawa
|74
|26
|37
|11
|63
|203
|262
|15-17-6
|11-20-5
|8-12-4
|Buffalo
|75
|23
|40
|12
|58
|174
|248
|11-23-5
|12-17-7
|10-9-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Nashville
|74
|48
|16
|10
|106
|239
|187
|25-8-4
|23-8-6
|17-5-2
|Vegas
|75
|47
|21
|7
|101
|250
|204
|26-9-2
|21-12-5
|18-3-3
|Winnipeg
|74
|45
|19
|10
|100
|245
|192
|28-7-2
|17-12-8
|13-8-2
|San Jose
|75
|43
|23
|9
|95
|232
|203
|24-11-3
|19-12-6
|21-4-3
|Minnesota
|74
|42
|24
|8
|92
|231
|211
|25-6-7
|17-18-1
|12-11-0
|Colorado
|75
|41
|26
|8
|90
|239
|218
|26-10-2
|15-16-6
|11-10-3
|St. Louis
|75
|42
|28
|5
|89
|209
|196
|23-15-0
|19-13-5
|10-10-3
|Los Angeles
|75
|41
|27
|7
|89
|219
|187
|19-14-3
|22-13-4
|11-10-4
|Anaheim
|75
|38
|24
|13
|89
|212
|200
|22-10-5
|16-14-8
|12-6-7
|Dallas
|75
|38
|29
|8
|84
|214
|204
|24-11-3
|14-18-5
|11-13-0
|Calgary
|76
|35
|31
|10
|80
|205
|231
|15-18-4
|20-13-6
|10-12-3
|Edmonton
|74
|33
|36
|5
|71
|214
|236
|16-17-3
|17-19-2
|13-9-1
|Chicago
|76
|31
|36
|9
|71
|214
|234
|17-17-4
|14-19-5
|7-11-3
|Vancouver
|75
|26
|40
|9
|61
|193
|246
|12-18-6
|14-22-3
|6-17-1
|Arizona
|75
|25
|39
|11
|61
|186
|241
|15-20-4
|10-19-7
|8-10-6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
|Friday's Games
Montreal 3, Buffalo 0
New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2, OT
St. Louis 4, Vancouver 1
Boston 3, Dallas 2
|Saturday's Games
Colorado 2, Vegas 1, SO
San Jose 5, Calgary 1
Chicago 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 1
Toronto 4, Detroit 3
Florida 4, Arizona 2
New Jersey 2, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 6, Montreal 4
Carolina 5, Ottawa 2
St. Louis 2, Columbus 1
Minnesota 4, Nashville 1
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.