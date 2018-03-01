Kaohisung Mayor remembers 7 fallen Taiwanese of 911 tragedy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohisung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) visited the September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City to pay respects to the seven Taiwanese who were killed during the 911 tragedy.

Chen said she hopes that humanity can learn more forgiveness, understanding, and mutual respect from each other so that this kind of tragedy is never repeated, reported CNA.

Of the 3,000 people who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack, seven were Taiwanese.



(CNA image)

At the memorial the names of four fallen Taiwanese are written on the North Pool and three are written on the South Pool. Chen placed flowers by the names on the South Pool.

The Taiwanese politicians Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) and Hsu Li-wen (徐儷文) accompanied Chen to the memorial, according to CNA.

Chen visited New York City on her final day in the United States. While in the U.S. Chen gave a talk at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) calling for more communication between Taiwan and China and also met with U.S. State Department’s East Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau, Susan Thornton.

After the memorial visit Chen was scheduled to visit the Taiwanese wing at the Queens Museum and then speak at a Taiwan Association dinner in Flushing.