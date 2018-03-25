Minnesota United-Red Bulls, Sums

Minnesota 0 0—0 New York 2 1—3

First half_1, New York, Muyl, 1 (Duncan), 15th minute. 2, New York, Wright-Phillips, 2 (Parker, Davis), 42nd.

Second half_3, New York, Wright-Phillips, 3 (Muyl), 78th.

Goalies_Minnesota, Matt Lampson; New York, Luis Robles.

Yellow Cards_Rzatkowski, New York, 38th; Warner, Minnesota, 39th; Ibson, Minnesota, 75th.

Referee_Hilario Grajeda. Assistant Referees_Craig Lowry, Jonathan Johnson. 4th Official_Jose Carlos Rivero.

A— 14,768 (25,000)

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Matt Lampson; Marc Burch, Brent Kallman, Carter Manley, Wyatt Omsberg; Ibson, Ethan Finlay, Miguel Ibarra (Frantz Pangop, 72nd), Sam Nicholson (Mason Toye, 71st), Collen Warner; Christian Ramirez (Abu Danladi, 63rd).

New York_Luis Robles; Kyle Duncan, Connor Lade, Aaron Long, Tim Parker; Sean Davis, Alex Muyl, Daniel Royer (Stefano Bonomo, 89th), Marc Rzatkowski, Florian Valot (Carlos Rivas, 85th); Bradley Wright-Phillips (Derick Etienne, 81st).