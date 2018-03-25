Saturday's Major League Linescore

|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|0
|Boston
|300
|012
|00x—6
|15
|0
Martes, Dorris (5), Emanuel (5), Ramsey (8), and Stassi; Sale, Cuevas (1), Hembree (5), Workman (6), Kelley (7), Layne (8), Brasier (9), and Vazquez, Nunez. W_Cuevas 2-0. L_Martes 0-2. HRs_Bogaerts.
___
|New York Yankees (ss)
|000
|200
|006—8
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|100—3
|5
|1
Severino, Green (6), Warren (7), Heller (8), Carroll (9), and Sanchez; Teheran, Kazmir (6), Ramirez (7), Brothers (8), Peterson (9), Kelly (9), and Stewart, Herbert. W_Heller 1-0. L_Peterson 0-1. HRs_Hicks, McBroom; Albies.
___
|New York Mets
|001
|050
|010—7
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|070
|001—8
|12
|0
Conlon, Uceta (5), Torres (5), Church (6), Regnault (9), and Lobaton, Evans; Mayers, Mujica (2), Warner (3), Evans (4), Mckinney (5), Bowman (5), Cecil (7), Norris (8), Leone (9), and Pena, Baron. W_Leone 1-0. L_Regnault 0-1.
___
|Philadelphia
|010
|210
|000—4
|12
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|1
Hutchison, Morgan (5), Neris (6), Garcia (7), Arano (8), Thompson (9), and Rupp, McBride; Zimmermann, Saupold (6), Farmer (8), Montgomery (9), and McCann, Athmann. W_Hutchison 2-0. L_Zimmermann 1-1.
___
|Tampa Bay
|011
|002
|001—5
|12
|0
|Pittsburgh
|030
|100
|30x—7
|12
|2
Snell, Pruitt (6), Venters (8), Hudson (8), and Casali; Nova, Glasnow (4), Neverauskas (7), Hellweg (9), and Cervelli, Lavarnway. W_Neverauskas 1-1. L_Pruitt 1-3. Sv_Hellweg. HRs_Cervelli, Craig.
___
|Toronto
|201
|001
|200—6
|13
|3
|New York Yankees (ss)
|200
|122
|60x—13
|12
|0
Rowley, Loup (4), Ramirez (5), Gaviglio (6), Moll (7), Tice (7), Smith (8), and McGuire; Hale, Gallegos (4), Feyereisen (6), Rogers (7), and Romine, Kratz. W_Gallegos 1-0. L_Ramirez 0-1. Sv_Rogers. HRs_Grichuk, Pillar; Zehner, Stanton, Gregorius.
___
|Miami
|000
|022
|000—4
|8
|6
|Washington
|010
|000
|200—3
|8
|0
Richards, Diaz (10), Kinley (11), Gunkel (12), and Holaday; Scherzer, Kelley (7), Kintzler (8), and Montero, Kieboom. W_Richards 2-0. L_Scherzer 3-2. Sv_Gunkel. HRs_Rivera.
___
|Chicago White Sox
|000
|040
|102—7
|8
|0
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|300
|000
|000—3
|7
|2
Santiago, Jones (5), Avilan (6), Bummer (7), Hasler (8), Clark (9), and Narvaez, Nolan; Wood, Venditte (6), Garcia (8), Sborz (9), Ysla (7), and Barnes. W_Santiago 1-0. L_Wood 3-1. HRs_Barnum, Perez; Barnes.
___
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|432—10
|12
|0
|Texas
|200
|000
|001—3
|7
|2
Kluber, McAllister (7), Brown (7), Otero (8), Marshall (9), and Perez, Murphy; Hamels, Claudio (4), Kela (4), Leclerc (5), Jepsen (6), Zawadzki (7), Fontenot (7), Jones (8), Delabar (9), Mendez (9), and Nicholas, Moorman. W_Kluber 4-0. L_Zawadzki 0-1. HRs_Perez; Andrus, Heineman.
___
|Milwaukee
|140
|011
|210—10
|12
|1
|Oakland
|000
|200
|003—5
|10
|2
Chacin, Albers (5), Hader (6), Barnes (7), Liz (8), Kenilvort (9), Torres-Costa (9), and Pina; Casilla, Buchter (2), Romero (2), Howard (3), Gorman (7), Stull (8), Blackwood (9), and Lucroy, Maxwell, Murphy, Heim. W_Chacin 3-1. L_Casilla 0-1. HRs_Yelich, Stokes Jr., Bethancourt.
___
|San Diego
|101
|022
|000—6
|11
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|200
|000—2
|6
|1
Richard, Makita (4), Stammen (10), Lyles (11), Maton (12), McGrath (13), Baumann (14), and Hedges, Lopez; Finnegan, Hughes (4), Garrett (5), Kuhnel (9), and Barnhart, Cruz. W_Makita 2-0. L_Garrett 2-1. HRs_Szczur, Myers; Gennett.
___
|Arizona (ss)
|002
|371
|020—15
|13
|3
|Los Angeles Angels
|100
|002
|501—9
|8
|0
Medlen, Blazek (4), Atkinson (6), Bellow (7), Krehbiel (8), McCullough (9), and Murphy, Rosario; Skaggs, Bard (4), Warmoth (5), Parker (6), Bedrosian (7), Krol (8), Anderson (9), and Perez, Briceno. W_Medlen 1-0. L_Skaggs 0-1. HRs_Herrmann; Rivera.
___
|Kansas City
|100
|000
|012—4
|4
|0
|Arizona (ss)
|010
|000
|120—4
|8
|1
Duffy, Keller (3), Grimm (5), Maurer (7), Herrera (8), Hill (9), and Butera, Villegas; Godley, McFarland (10), Hagens (10), and Mathis, Herrera. HRs_Moustakas, Schwindel.
___
|Minnesota
|150
|000
|042—12
|10
|1
|Baltimore
|020
|011
|000—4
|10
|1
Moya, Kinley (2), Baxendale (3), Magill (5), Steele (7), Van Steensel (8), Hackimer (9), and Wilson, Astudillo; Tillman, Rodriguez (6), Givens (8), Araujo (9), and Joseph. W_Moya 1-0. L_Tillman 1-1. HRs_Corcino, Adrianza, Astudillo, Diaz.
___