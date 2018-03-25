|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|54
|19
|.740
|—
|x-Boston
|49
|23
|.681
|4½
|Philadelphia
|42
|30
|.583
|11½
|New York
|26
|47
|.356
|28
|Brooklyn
|23
|50
|.315
|31
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|40
|32
|.556
|—
|Miami
|39
|34
|.534
|1½
|Charlotte
|32
|41
|.438
|8½
|Orlando
|21
|51
|.292
|19
|Atlanta
|21
|52
|.288
|19½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|43
|29
|.597
|—
|Indiana
|42
|31
|.575
|1½
|Milwaukee
|38
|34
|.528
|5
|Detroit
|33
|40
|.452
|10½
|Chicago
|24
|49
|.329
|19½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|58
|14
|.806
|—
|San Antonio
|43
|30
|.589
|15½
|New Orleans
|43
|30
|.589
|15½
|Dallas
|22
|50
|.306
|36
|Memphis
|19
|53
|.264
|39
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|44
|28
|.611
|—
|Oklahoma City
|44
|30
|.595
|1
|Minnesota
|42
|32
|.568
|3
|Utah
|41
|32
|.562
|3½
|Denver
|40
|33
|.548
|4½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|54
|18
|.750
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|34
|.528
|16
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|40
|.437
|22½
|Sacramento
|24
|49
|.329
|30½
|Phoenix
|19
|54
|.260
|35½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
|Friday's Games
Denver 108, Washington 100
Indiana 109, L.A. Clippers 104
Cleveland 120, Phoenix 95
Minnesota 108, New York 104
Toronto 116, Brooklyn 112
Milwaukee 118, Chicago 105
Oklahoma City 105, Miami 99
San Antonio 124, Utah 120, OT
Boston 105, Portland 100
Golden State 106, Atlanta 94
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 120, Minnesota 108
Detroit 117, Chicago 95
Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New York at Washington, 6 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Denver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m.
Denver at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.