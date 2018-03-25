  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/03/25 08:50
BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
Brazilian Football Standings
Paulista, Serie A1
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Corinthians 12 7 2 3 17 8 23
Bragantino 12 4 5 3 9 8 17
Ituano 12 4 5 3 13 13 17
Atletico Linense 12 2 4 6 13 20 10
Paulista, Serie A1, Trofeu do Interior
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Mirassol 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
Sao Bento 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
Ferroviaria 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
Tuesday, March 20

Red Bull Brasil 2, Sao Bento 2

Wednesday, March 21

Ituano 2, Ferroviaria 2

Ponte Preta 2, Mirassol 0

Saturday, March 24

Sao Bento 3, Ponte Preta 1

Ituano 0, Mirassol 2

Ferroviaria 3, Red Bull Brasil 1

Brasileiro Serie A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Atletico Mineiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vitoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vasco Da Gama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Corinthians 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Parana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gremio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cruzeiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
America Mineiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flamengo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ceara 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Botafogo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sport Recife 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sao Paulo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Paranaense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chapecoense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Palmeiras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fluminense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Internacional 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bahia BA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saturday, April 14

Cruzeiro vs. Gremio 1900 GMT

Vitoria vs. Flamengo 2200 GMT