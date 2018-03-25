BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

|Brazilian Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Corinthians
|12
|7
|2
|3
|17
|8
|23
|Bragantino
|12
|4
|5
|3
|9
|8
|17
|Ituano
|12
|4
|5
|3
|13
|13
|17
|Atletico Linense
|12
|2
|4
|6
|13
|20
|10
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Mirassol
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|3
|6
|Sao Bento
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|5
|4
|Ferroviaria
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|4
|Tuesday, March 20
Red Bull Brasil 2, Sao Bento 2
|Wednesday, March 21
Ituano 2, Ferroviaria 2
Ponte Preta 2, Mirassol 0
|Saturday, March 24
Sao Bento 3, Ponte Preta 1
Ituano 0, Mirassol 2
Ferroviaria 3, Red Bull Brasil 1
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Atletico Mineiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vitoria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vasco Da Gama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Corinthians
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gremio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cruzeiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|America Mineiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flamengo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ceara
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Botafogo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sport Recife
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sao Paulo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atletico Paranaense
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapecoense
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Palmeiras
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fluminense
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Internacional
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bahia BA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saturday, April 14
Cruzeiro vs. Gremio 1900 GMT
Vitoria vs. Flamengo 2200 GMT