Columbus beats DC United 3-1 to improve to 3-0-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ricardo Clark scored his first goal for Columbus and Cristian Martinez had two assists to help the Crew beat D.C. United 3-1 on Saturday.

Clark headed home a corner kick by Federico Higuain to give Columbus a 2-1 lead in the 40th minute. Higuain, who scored his 50th MLS regular-season goal on March 10, has 50 career assists to become the 19th player in league history with at least 50 goals and 50 assists.

The Crew's Milton Valenzuela, a 19-year-old defender, scored his first MLS goal to open the scoring in the 20th minute, putting away a cross from Martinez. Yamil Asad tied it 10 minutes later, trapping a cross from Luciano Acosta at the top of the box and blasting it into the net to make it 1-1.

Martinez beat a defender on the left side and fed Pedro Santos for a side-footer that gave Columbus (3-0-1) a 3-1 lead in the 42nd.

D.C. United dropped to 0-2-2.

FC DALLAS 1, TIMBERS 1, TIE

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Roland Lamah scored his third goal in two games and Jimmy Maurer had a career-high five saves for FC Dallas in the tie with Portland.

Lamah, who had two goals and an assists in FC Dallas' 3-0 win over Seattle on Sunday, opened the scoring in the 36th minute. Sebastian Blanco tied it in the 47th.

FC Dallas (1-0-2) is unbeaten in its last nine home matches.

Lawrence Olum, who was shown a yellow card for unsporting behavior in the 44th minute, drew a red for a hand ball in the 75th for Portland (0-2-1).

NEW YORK CITY FC 2, REVOLUTION 2, TIE

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Ismael Tajouri scored two goals and Sean Johnson had five saves to help New York City FC tie New England.

The 23-year-old Tajouri has three goals in the last two matches for NYCFC (3-0-1) while filling in for the injured David Villa. Diego Fagundez and Juan Agudelo scored for New England (1-1-1).