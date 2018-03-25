  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/25 04:24
Houston 000 000 000—0 8 0
Boston 300 012 00x—6 15 0

Martes, Dorris (5), Emanuel (5), Ramsey (8), and Stassi; Sale, Cuevas (1), Hembree (5), Workman (6), Kelley (7), Layne (8), Brasier (9), and Vazquez, Nunez. W_Cuevas 2-0. L_Martes 0-2. HRs_Bogaerts.

___

Miami 000 022 000—4 8 6
Washington 010 000 200—3 8 0

Richards, Diaz (10), Kinley (11), Gunkel (12), and Holaday; Scherzer, Kelley (7), Kintzler (8), and Montero, Kieboom. W_Richards 2-0. L_Scherzer 3-2. Sv_Gunkel. HRs_Rivera.

___

New York Mets 001 050 010—7 9 0
St. Louis 000 070 001—8 12 0

Conlon, Uceta (5), Torres (5), Church (6), Regnault (9), and Lobaton, Evans; Mayers, Mujica (2), Warner (3), Evans (4), Mckinney (5), Bowman (5), Cecil (7), Norris (8), Leone (9), and Pena, Baron. W_Leone 1-0. L_Regnault 0-1.

___

New York Yankees (ss) 000 200 006—8 9 0
Atlanta 000 200 100—3 5 1

Severino, Green (6), Warren (7), Heller (8), Carroll (9), and Sanchez; Teheran, Kazmir (6), Ramirez (7), Brothers (8), Peterson (9), Kelly (9), and Stewart, Herbert. W_Heller 1-0. L_Peterson 0-1. HRs_Hicks, McBroom; Albies.

___

Philadelphia 010 210 000—4 12 1
Detroit 000 000 001—1 5 1

Hutchison, Morgan (5), Neris (6), Garcia (7), Arano (8), Thompson (9), and Rupp, McBride; Zimmermann, Saupold (6), Farmer (8), Montgomery (9), and McCann, Athmann. W_Hutchison 2-0. L_Zimmermann 1-1.

___

Tampa Bay 011 002 001—5 12 0
Pittsburgh 030 100 30x—7 12 2

Snell, Pruitt (6), Venters (8), Hudson (8), and Casali; Nova, Glasnow (4), Neverauskas (7), Hellweg (9), and Cervelli, Lavarnway. W_Neverauskas 1-1. L_Pruitt 1-3. Sv_Hellweg. HRs_Cervelli, Craig.

___

Toronto 201 001 200—6 13 3
New York Yankees (ss) 200 122 60x—13 12 0

Rowley, Loup (4), Ramirez (5), Gaviglio (6), Moll (7), Tice (7), Smith (8), and McGuire; Hale, Gallegos (4), Feyereisen (6), Rogers (7), and Romine, Kratz. W_Gallegos 1-0. L_Ramirez 0-1. Sv_Rogers. HRs_Grichuk, Pillar; Zehner, Stanton, Gregorius.

