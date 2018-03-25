  1. Home
  2. World

Match Play Results

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/25 04:22
Saturday
Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
Fourth Round
(Seedings in parentheses)

Bubba Watson (35), United States, def. Brian Harman (18), United States, 2 and 1.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (28), Thailand, def. Charles Howell III (59), United States, 1 up.

Kyle Stanley (45), United States, def. Sergio Garcia (7), Spain, 3 and 1.

Justin Thomas (2), United States, def. Si Woo Kim (50), South Korea, 6 and 5.

Cameron Smith (46), Australia, def. Tyrrell Hatton (12), England, 2 and 1.

Alex Noren (13), Sweden, def. Patrick Reed (19), United States, 5 and 3.

Ian Poulter (58), England, def. Louis Oosthuizen (25), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Kevin Kisner (32), United States, def. Matt Kuchar (16), United States, 1 up.