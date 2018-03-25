|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York City FC
|3
|0
|0
|9
|6
|1
|Columbus
|2
|0
|1
|7
|5
|2
|Atlanta United FC
|2
|1
|0
|6
|7
|6
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|0
|New York
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Montreal
|1
|2
|0
|3
|4
|5
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|D.C. United
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|6
|Orlando City
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Chicago
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Toronto FC
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|2
|0
|0
|6
|6
|1
|Minnesota United
|2
|1
|0
|6
|6
|5
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|1
|0
|6
|7
|7
|Vancouver
|2
|1
|0
|6
|5
|6
|Houston
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|4
|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|1
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|6
|San Jose
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|5
|LA Galaxy
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Colorado
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Seattle
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Portland
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
|Saturday, March 24
New York City FC 2, New England 2, tie
Portland at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Minnesota United at New York, 7 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Friday, March 30
Real Salt Lake at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, March 31
New York at Orlando City, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 3 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at San Jose, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.