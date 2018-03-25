  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/03/25 01:50
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 30 26 3 1 85 20 81
Man United 30 20 5 5 58 23 65
Liverpool 31 18 9 4 73 34 63
Tottenham 30 18 7 5 59 25 61
Chelsea 30 17 5 8 52 27 56
Arsenal 30 14 6 10 55 41 48
Burnley 30 11 10 9 27 26 43
Leicester 30 10 10 10 45 43 40
Everton 31 11 7 13 37 50 40
Bournemouth 31 9 9 13 37 49 36
Watford 31 10 6 15 39 55 36
Brighton 30 8 10 12 28 40 34
Newcastle 30 8 8 14 30 40 32
Swansea 30 8 7 15 25 42 31
Huddersfield 31 8 7 16 25 52 31
Crystal Palace 31 7 9 15 30 48 30
West Ham 30 7 9 14 36 57 30
Southampton 30 5 13 12 29 44 28
Stoke 31 6 9 16 29 58 27
West Brom 31 3 11 17 24 49 20
Saturday, March 31

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool 1130 GMT

Newcastle vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT

Man United vs. Swansea 1400 GMT

West Brom vs. Burnley 1400 GMT

Brighton vs. Leicester 1400 GMT

West Ham vs. Southampton 1400 GMT

Watford vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT

Everton vs. Man City 1630 GMT

Sunday, April 1

Arsenal vs. Stoke 1230 GMT

Chelsea vs. Tottenham 1500 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 38 25 7 6 69 33 82
Cardiff 37 23 7 7 58 31 76
Fulham 38 19 12 7 66 41 69
Aston Villa 38 20 9 9 61 37 69
Derby 37 16 14 7 55 34 62
Middlesbrough 38 18 8 12 54 36 62
Bristol City 38 16 13 9 54 42 61
Preston 38 15 15 8 48 37 60
Sheffield United 38 18 6 14 51 43 60
Millwall 38 15 13 10 46 37 58
Brentford 38 14 12 12 54 46 54
Ipswich 38 15 7 16 47 48 52
Norwich 38 13 13 12 41 44 52
Leeds 38 14 8 16 50 53 50
QPR 38 12 11 15 45 55 47
Nottingham Forest 38 13 7 18 43 54 46
Sheffield Wednesday 38 9 14 15 41 52 41
Hull 38 9 12 17 53 59 39
Bolton 38 9 12 17 33 56 39
Reading 38 8 12 18 44 57 36
Barnsley 38 7 12 19 37 56 33
Birmingham 38 9 6 23 28 57 33
Burton Albion 38 7 9 22 27 67 30
Sunderland 38 5 13 20 38 68 28
Friday, March 30

Millwall vs. Nottingham Forest 1200 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Preston 1400 GMT

Cardiff vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

Leeds vs. Bolton 1400 GMT

Norwich vs. Fulham 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT

Brentford vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT

Reading vs. QPR 1630 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Wolverhampton 1630 GMT

Derby vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT

Saturday, March 31

Birmingham vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Hull vs. Aston Villa 1630 GMT

Monday, April 2

Preston vs. Derby 1145 GMT

Ipswich vs. Millwall 1400 GMT

QPR vs. Norwich 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT

Bristol City vs. Brentford 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Cardiff 1845 GMT

Tuesday, April 3

Fulham vs. Leeds 1845 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Hull 1845 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Reading 1845 GMT

Bolton vs. Birmingham 1900 GMT

Friday, April 6

Cardiff vs. Wolverhampton 1845 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Shrewsbury 38 23 9 6 51 28 78
Wigan 36 23 8 5 68 23 77
Blackburn 37 22 10 5 70 35 76
Rotherham 38 20 5 13 63 45 65
Scunthorpe 39 15 14 10 56 47 59
Peterborough 38 15 12 11 60 48 57
Plymouth 38 16 9 13 47 47 57
Charlton 37 15 10 12 46 46 55
Bradford 37 16 5 16 49 54 53
Portsmouth 37 16 4 17 45 47 52
Bristol Rovers 38 15 6 17 54 57 51
Southend 38 13 11 14 45 55 50
Gillingham 37 12 13 12 42 41 49
Blackpool 38 11 14 13 44 48 47
Doncaster 37 11 13 13 45 44 46
Oxford United 36 12 9 15 52 54 45
Fleetwood Town 38 12 9 17 50 57 45
Walsall 38 11 11 16 47 57 44
AFC Wimbledon 38 11 9 18 37 49 42
Oldham 36 10 10 16 50 62 40
Northampton 39 10 10 19 36 63 40
Milton Keynes Dons 38 9 12 17 37 51 39
Rochdale 36 7 14 15 35 45 35
Bury 38 7 9 22 31 57 30
Tuesday, March 20

Northampton 1, Shrewsbury 1

Rochdale 0, Fleetwood Town 2

Wednesday, March 21

Walsall 0, Wigan 3

Saturday, March 24

Bradford 1, Gillingham 0

Charlton 2, Plymouth 0

Scunthorpe 1, Rochdale 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Blackpool 0

Southend 2, Rotherham 0

Shrewsbury 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Peterborough 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Fleetwood Town 2, Northampton 0

Oldham vs. Walsall 1500 GMT

Bury 0, Wigan 2

Sunday, March 25

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT

Thursday, March 29

Blackburn vs. Bradford 1845 GMT

Gillingham vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Accrington Stanley 37 23 5 9 64 40 74
Luton Town 38 20 11 7 79 40 71
Wycombe 39 20 10 9 73 54 70
Notts County 38 18 12 8 60 39 66
Exeter 38 20 6 12 50 41 66
Coventry 38 19 7 12 47 31 64
Mansfield Town 38 16 15 7 56 40 63
Lincoln City 38 16 13 9 53 40 61
Swindon 38 19 3 16 59 58 60
Carlisle 39 15 12 12 56 49 57
Colchester 39 14 13 12 47 43 55
Newport County 38 13 14 11 48 49 53
Crawley Town 39 15 8 16 49 54 53
Cambridge United 39 13 12 14 39 51 51
Cheltenham 39 12 12 15 58 57 48
Stevenage 38 11 11 16 50 56 44
Crewe 39 13 4 22 49 63 43
Yeovil 37 11 9 17 47 57 42
Morecambe 38 9 14 15 37 47 41
Forest Green 39 11 7 21 47 67 40
Port Vale 39 9 12 18 41 54 39
Grimsby Town 39 9 10 20 32 61 37
Chesterfield 36 8 7 21 37 65 31
Barnet 38 7 9 22 34 56 30
Tuesday, March 20

Crewe 3, Forest Green 1

Port Vale 0, Exeter 1

Morecambe 0, Colchester 0

Wednesday, March 21

Crawley Town 2, Wycombe 3

Saturday, March 24

Coventry 4, Grimsby Town 0

Forest Green 2, Mansfield Town 0

Morecambe 0, Lincoln City 0

Wycombe 0, Port Vale 0

Exeter 3, Swindon 1

Newport County 1, Crewe 2

Crawley Town 3, Cheltenham 5

Stevenage 0, Colchester 1

Carlisle 1, Cambridge United 1

Luton Town vs. Barnet 1715 GMT

Sunday, March 25

Chesterfield vs. Notts County 1230 GMT