2018/03/25 01:50
BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

England League One
Bradford 1, Gillingham 0

Bradford: Dominic Poleon (48).

Halftime: 0-0.

Charlton 2, Plymouth 0

Charlton: Lewis Page (3), Michal Zyro (17).

Halftime: 2-0.

Scunthorpe 1, Rochdale 1

Scunthorpe: Ivan Toney (51).

Rochdale: Callum Camps (20).

Halftime: 0-1.

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Blackpool 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Southend 2, Rotherham 0

Southend: Stephen McLaughlin (7), Simon Cox (79).

Halftime: 1-0.

Shrewsbury 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Shrewsbury: Stefan Payne (54).

Halftime: 0-0.

Peterborough 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Peterborough: Danny Lloyd (59).

Bristol Rovers: Tony Craig (55).

Halftime: 0-0.

Fleetwood Town 2, Northampton 0

Fleetwood Town: Kyle Dempsey (18), Cian Bolger (83).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bury 0, Wigan 2

Wigan: Nick Powell (26), Cheyenne Dunkley (50).

Halftime: 0-1.

England League Two
Coventry 4, Grimsby Town 0

Coventry: Peter Vincenti (38), Marc McNulty (55, 76, 87).

Halftime: 1-0.

Forest Green Rovers 2, Mansfield Town 0

Forest Green Rovers: Reuben Reid (54), Dayle Grubb (78).

Halftime: 0-0.

Morecambe 0, Lincoln City 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Wycombe 0, Port Vale 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Exeter 3, Swindon 1

Exeter: Jake Taylor (33), Pierce Sweeney (44, pen.), Jayden Stockley (87).

Swindon: Kaiyne Woolery (27).

Halftime: 2-1.

Newport County 1, Crewe 2

Newport County: Mickey Demetriou (81).

Crewe: Harry McKirdy (26), Jordan Bowery (60).

Halftime: 0-1.

Crawley Town 3, Cheltenham 5

Crawley Town: Karlan Ahearne-Grant (50), Panutche Camara (73), Lewis Young (84).

Cheltenham: Harry Pell (7, 12), Mohamed Eisa (36, 47), William Boyle (53).

Halftime: 0-3.

Stevenage 0, Colchester 1

Colchester: Mikael Mandron (27).

Halftime: 0-1.

Carlisle 1, Cambridge United 1

Carlisle: Richie Bennett (47).

Cambridge United: George Maris (50).

Halftime: 0-0.