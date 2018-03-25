BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Bradford 1, Gillingham 0
Bradford: Dominic Poleon (48).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Charlton 2, Plymouth 0
Charlton: Lewis Page (3), Michal Zyro (17).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Scunthorpe 1, Rochdale 1
Scunthorpe: Ivan Toney (51).
Rochdale: Callum Camps (20).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Milton Keynes Dons 0, Blackpool 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Southend 2, Rotherham 0
Southend: Stephen McLaughlin (7), Simon Cox (79).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Shrewsbury 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Shrewsbury: Stefan Payne (54).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Peterborough 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Peterborough: Danny Lloyd (59).
Bristol Rovers: Tony Craig (55).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Fleetwood Town 2, Northampton 0
Fleetwood Town: Kyle Dempsey (18), Cian Bolger (83).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Bury 0, Wigan 2
Wigan: Nick Powell (26), Cheyenne Dunkley (50).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Coventry 4, Grimsby Town 0
Coventry: Peter Vincenti (38), Marc McNulty (55, 76, 87).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Forest Green Rovers 2, Mansfield Town 0
Forest Green Rovers: Reuben Reid (54), Dayle Grubb (78).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Morecambe 0, Lincoln City 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Wycombe 0, Port Vale 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Exeter 3, Swindon 1
Exeter: Jake Taylor (33), Pierce Sweeney (44, pen.), Jayden Stockley (87).
Swindon: Kaiyne Woolery (27).
Halftime: 2-1.
|Newport County 1, Crewe 2
Newport County: Mickey Demetriou (81).
Crewe: Harry McKirdy (26), Jordan Bowery (60).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Crawley Town 3, Cheltenham 5
Crawley Town: Karlan Ahearne-Grant (50), Panutche Camara (73), Lewis Young (84).
Cheltenham: Harry Pell (7, 12), Mohamed Eisa (36, 47), William Boyle (53).
Halftime: 0-3.
|Stevenage 0, Colchester 1
Colchester: Mikael Mandron (27).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Carlisle 1, Cambridge United 1
Carlisle: Richie Bennett (47).
Cambridge United: George Maris (50).
Halftime: 0-0.