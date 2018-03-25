BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Northampton 1, Shrewsbury 1
Rochdale 0, Fleetwood Town 2
|Wednesday's Match
Walsall 0, Wigan 3
|Saturday's Matches
Bradford 1, Gillingham 0
Charlton 2, Plymouth 0
Scunthorpe 1, Rochdale 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Blackpool 0
Southend 2, Rotherham 0
Shrewsbury 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Peterborough 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Fleetwood Town 2, Northampton 0
Oldham vs. Walsall
Bury 0, Wigan 2
|Sunday's Match
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United
|Tuesday's Matches
Crewe 3, Forest Green Rovers 1
Port Vale 0, Exeter 1
Morecambe 0, Colchester 0
|Wednesday's Match
Crawley Town 2, Wycombe 3
|Saturday's Matches
Coventry 4, Grimsby Town 0
Forest Green Rovers 2, Mansfield Town 0
Morecambe 0, Lincoln City 0
Wycombe 0, Port Vale 0
Exeter 3, Swindon 1
Newport County 1, Crewe 2
Crawley Town 3, Cheltenham 5
Stevenage 0, Colchester 1
Carlisle 1, Cambridge United 1
Luton Town vs. Barnet
|Sunday's Match
Chesterfield vs. Notts County