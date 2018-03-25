  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/03/25 01:50
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Northampton 1, Shrewsbury 1

Rochdale 0, Fleetwood Town 2

Wednesday's Match

Walsall 0, Wigan 3

Saturday's Matches

Bradford 1, Gillingham 0

Charlton 2, Plymouth 0

Scunthorpe 1, Rochdale 1

Milton Keynes Dons 0, Blackpool 0

Southend 2, Rotherham 0

Shrewsbury 1, AFC Wimbledon 0

Peterborough 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Fleetwood Town 2, Northampton 0

Oldham vs. Walsall

Bury 0, Wigan 2

Sunday's Match

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Crewe 3, Forest Green Rovers 1

Port Vale 0, Exeter 1

Morecambe 0, Colchester 0

Wednesday's Match

Crawley Town 2, Wycombe 3

Saturday's Matches

Coventry 4, Grimsby Town 0

Forest Green Rovers 2, Mansfield Town 0

Morecambe 0, Lincoln City 0

Wycombe 0, Port Vale 0

Exeter 3, Swindon 1

Newport County 1, Crewe 2

Crawley Town 3, Cheltenham 5

Stevenage 0, Colchester 1

Carlisle 1, Cambridge United 1

Luton Town vs. Barnet

Sunday's Match

Chesterfield vs. Notts County