South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Scoreboard

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Saturday on the third day of the third cricket test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands:
|South Africa 1st Innings 311
|Australia 1st Innings
|(overnight 245-9)
Cameron Bancroft lbw b Philander 77
David Warner b Rabada 30
Usman Khawaja c Rabada b Morkel 5
Steve Smith c Elgar b Morkel 5
Shaun Marsh c de Kock b Morkel 26
Mitchell Marsh c de Kock b Philander 5
Tim Paine not out 34
Pat Cummins c de Villiers b Rabada 4
Mitchell Starc c de Villiers b Rabada 2
Nathan Lyon c Elgar b Morkel 47
Josh Hazlewood c Amla b Rabada 10
Extras: (1b, 5lb, 4nb) 10
TOTAL: (all out) 255
Overs: 69.5.
Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-61, 3-72, 4-150, 5-150, 6-156, 7-173, 8-175, 9-241.
Bowling: Vernon Philander 15-5-26-2 (1nb), Kagiso Rabada 20.5-1-91-4 (3nb), Morne Morkel 21-7-87-4, Keshav Maharaj 12-3-35-0, Temba Bavuma 1-0-10-0.
|South Africa 2nd Innings
Dean Elgar c Smith b Cummins 14
Aiden Markram c Cummins b Starc 84
Hashim Amla c Bancroft b Cummins 31
AB de Villiers not out 51
Faf du Plessis lbw b Lyon 20
Temba Bavuma c sub (Handscomb) b Hazlewood 5
Quinton de Kock not out 29
Extras: (4b) 4
TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 238
Overs: 72
Still to bat: Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel.
Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-104, 3-151, 4-196, 5-201
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 15-2-48-1, Josh Hazlewood 17-4-46-1, Pat Cummins 19-4-47-2, Nathan Lyon 16-1-69-1, Steve Smith 1-0-6-0, Mitchell Marsh 4-0-18-0.
Toss: South Africa.
Series: Four-match series level at 1-1.
Umpires: Nigel Llong, England, and Richard Illingworth, England.
TV umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.