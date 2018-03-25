South Africa vs Australia 3rd Test Scoreboard

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Saturday on the third day of the third cricket test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands:

South Africa 1st Innings 311 Australia 1st Innings (overnight 245-9)

Cameron Bancroft lbw b Philander 77

David Warner b Rabada 30

Usman Khawaja c Rabada b Morkel 5

Steve Smith c Elgar b Morkel 5

Shaun Marsh c de Kock b Morkel 26

Mitchell Marsh c de Kock b Philander 5

Tim Paine not out 34

Pat Cummins c de Villiers b Rabada 4

Mitchell Starc c de Villiers b Rabada 2

Nathan Lyon c Elgar b Morkel 47

Josh Hazlewood c Amla b Rabada 10

Extras: (1b, 5lb, 4nb) 10

TOTAL: (all out) 255

Overs: 69.5.

Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-61, 3-72, 4-150, 5-150, 6-156, 7-173, 8-175, 9-241.

Bowling: Vernon Philander 15-5-26-2 (1nb), Kagiso Rabada 20.5-1-91-4 (3nb), Morne Morkel 21-7-87-4, Keshav Maharaj 12-3-35-0, Temba Bavuma 1-0-10-0.

South Africa 2nd Innings

Dean Elgar c Smith b Cummins 14

Aiden Markram c Cummins b Starc 84

Hashim Amla c Bancroft b Cummins 31

AB de Villiers not out 51

Faf du Plessis lbw b Lyon 20

Temba Bavuma c sub (Handscomb) b Hazlewood 5

Quinton de Kock not out 29

Extras: (4b) 4

TOTAL: (for 5 wickets) 238

Overs: 72

Still to bat: Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel.

Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-104, 3-151, 4-196, 5-201

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 15-2-48-1, Josh Hazlewood 17-4-46-1, Pat Cummins 19-4-47-2, Nathan Lyon 16-1-69-1, Steve Smith 1-0-6-0, Mitchell Marsh 4-0-18-0.

Toss: South Africa.

Series: Four-match series level at 1-1.

Umpires: Nigel Llong, England, and Richard Illingworth, England.

TV umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.