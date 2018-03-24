Afghanistan: 3 wounded in sticky bomb blast in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least three people have been wounded after a sticky bomb detonated in the capital Kabul.

Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, said that the blast occurred in the Chaman-e-Hozoori area in the 8th police district of the city, near a tent set up by members of the Afghan civil society in support of Pashtuns against atrocities in Pakistan.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and the local affiliate of the Islamic State group have recently stepped up their attack in the capital and other parts of country as well.