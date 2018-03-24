No laughing matter: When exactly did clowns become scary?

NEW YORK (AP) — The news that a longtime "Bozo the Clown" performer died this week triggered some warm memories of a performer who made kids giggle decades ago. These days, clowns are more likely to frighten, like the one from the film "It."

That begs the question: When exactly did clowns go from birthday-party goofy to sinister? Well, hold onto your really big shoes — experts are divided.

One says bad clowns emerged in the 1980s as a backlash to two centuries of clowning around, with malevolent clowns appearing in the film "Poltergeist," Heath Ledger's white-faced maniac Joker and the misanthrope Krusty the Clown from "The Simpsons."

But another expert says bad clowns have always been with us, as far back as the ancient Greeks.