Majority of Taipei residents happy with the city's traffic

Taipei, March 24 (CNA) A majority of Taipei residents have expressed their satisfaction with the traffic conditions in the city in a recent poll.

The 2018 Public Poll, conducted by the city government's Research, Development and Evaluation Commission, found that 69.2 percent of respondents were either satisfied or very satisfied with Taipei's traffic conditions, while 23.4 percent were dissatisfied.

In terms of how respondents got around the city, more than two-thirds (67.8 percent) said they commonly used the mass rapid transit system, 54.9 percent said city buses, 24.5 percent said scooters, and 21.7 percent said their own cars, the survey found.

Asked about the quality of Taipei bus services, 82.4 percent of respondents said they were either satisfied or very satisfied.

Among those who said they were dissatisfied, 68.3 percent cited the recklessness of bus drivers, and 46.2 percent cited drivers' bad attitudes.

The survey, which also had questions on the city's resolve on public housing issues, was conducted from February 5 to 7 with 1,012 valid samples. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.08 percentage points.