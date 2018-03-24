Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 24, 2018

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;SSW;11;76%;70%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;36;22;Sunshine and hot;35;22;NNE;12;32%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Cooler;20;8;Partly sunny;19;7;NNW;21;50%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Periods of rain;14;9;Spotty showers;11;9;W;22;70%;87%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and milder;12;3;A morning shower;11;2;NNW;12;79%;45%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;1;-8;Cloudy;2;-3;NNE;11;61%;52%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;29;19;Hot with high clouds;34;15;NNW;18;16%;27%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;-2;-6;Showers of rain/snow;2;-4;NE;18;80%;90%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;34;18;Cooler;23;12;S;24;57%;55%;3

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;16;7;Spotty showers;16;12;SSW;14;71%;87%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A little rain;20;16;A passing shower;22;16;SE;8;71%;66%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Blowing dust;35;21;Partly sunny, cooler;26;15;NNW;24;48%;3%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A downpour;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ESE;9;72%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;33;21;Mostly cloudy;34;19;ESE;12;28%;0%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;34;25;Partly sunny;34;26;S;12;65%;33%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Rain, some heavy;10;8;Cloudy;14;7;WNW;15;64%;44%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;22;5;Mostly sunny, warm;24;7;SW;9;26%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy with a shower;4;-3;Partly sunny;6;1;ESE;19;73%;71%;5

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;8;1;Cloudy;11;3;NNW;7;60%;47%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;18;9;Mostly cloudy;19;9;ESE;9;74%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;25;17;A stray t-shower;26;17;E;16;66%;74%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-1;Fog, then some sun;7;1;SE;20;62%;12%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and milder;13;3;Cloudy with a shower;12;3;N;8;61%;66%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and cold;2;-8;Cloudy and cold;3;-1;E;11;83%;75%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;6;-2;Fog, then some sun;8;0;ESE;11;61%;15%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Considerable clouds;26;13;Mostly sunny, cooler;19;11;SSE;15;55%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy, warm;31;18;A t-storm around;31;17;WNW;7;35%;66%;13

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;18;7;Plenty of sunshine;18;8;W;13;55%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Cooler but pleasant;24;13;Sunny and nice;26;14;ENE;18;22%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;19;14;Clouds and sun;20;11;NW;12;56%;6%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;Partly sunny;27;18;ENE;6;58%;44%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;35;26;Clouds and sun, nice;34;25;SE;13;65%;1%;11

Chicago, United States;Cloudy and breezy;4;-2;Mostly sunny, breezy;6;0;ESE;25;42%;6%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;32;23;Increasing clouds;32;24;SE;12;64%;38%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;5;2;Cloudy with a shower;7;1;W;7;84%;67%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;27;19;Mostly sunny;26;19;NNE;15;54%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;31;19;Variable clouds;26;19;S;16;65%;44%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;S;9;84%;72%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;33;19;Hazy sun and warm;34;19;NW;17;37%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;20;4;Sunshine, pleasant;19;2;NNE;11;33%;45%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;Hazy sun;35;23;SSW;8;51%;7%;9

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;23;A t-storm around;31;24;SW;9;69%;57%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partial sunshine;10;1;An afternoon shower;10;2;WSW;16;72%;69%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, mild;21;9;Increasing clouds;25;12;NNE;13;33%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;16;11;Rain tapering off;18;10;NW;26;75%;84%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;25;19;Mostly cloudy;26;19;SE;11;72%;44%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;28;17;A stray t-shower;28;17;NE;9;66%;63%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;E;13;50%;3%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Snow;2;0;Cloudy;3;-6;N;20;89%;81%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;35;25;Clouds and sunshine;35;24;SE;10;56%;11%;9

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;23;19;Sunshine and nice;23;19;E;18;65%;44%;10

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;25;20;A shower in the p.m.;27;21;SW;8;71%;82%;10

Hyderabad, India;Increasing clouds;38;21;Sunny and very warm;37;20;SE;8;27%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;30;15;Hazy sun and warm;32;16;N;15;29%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and cooler;8;5;A shower in the a.m.;12;9;SE;13;86%;70%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and drizzle;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;WSW;14;79%;78%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;36;25;Sunny and very warm;35;24;N;11;39%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;23;13;A t-storm in spots;24;13;ENE;13;66%;64%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;21;7;Sunny and very warm;24;9;NW;8;21%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;23;Hazy and hot;37;23;NW;7;19%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;26;12;A stray t-shower;29;11;SSW;10;39%;50%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and hot;43;26;Sunny and summerlike;43;26;NNE;15;10%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and snow shower;5;-7;Fog to sun;5;-2;SSW;9;57%;0%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;29;23;Mostly sunny;30;23;NE;13;59%;30%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing and warm;34;23;More clouds than sun;35;24;WNW;10;58%;42%;6

Kolkata, India;Humid with some sun;34;24;Hazy and very warm;36;25;SSW;10;58%;27%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;33;23;A shower in the p.m.;34;23;SE;5;69%;69%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;4;Mainly cloudy;13;4;E;16;66%;44%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;Showers around;30;26;SSW;10;77%;75%;3

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;24;20;Nice with some sun;24;20;SSE;12;74%;41%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;14;11;Showers around;16;9;N;18;69%;65%;3

London, United Kingdom;A bit of rain;10;5;Partly sunny;11;2;NW;12;71%;29%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;18;10;Clouds breaking;18;9;N;10;44%;6%;6

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;31;25;High clouds;32;25;SSW;10;70%;9%;6

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;12;5;Showers around;13;4;N;18;45%;70%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;26;Mostly cloudy;32;27;NE;9;66%;21%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;E;11;77%;88%;11

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;30;24;Increasing clouds;32;24;ENE;17;50%;12%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Showers and t-storms;24;19;Showers, mainly late;23;10;W;24;53%;93%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;28;11;Partly sunny;29;12;E;6;19%;15%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;Nice with sunshine;27;18;S;14;58%;6%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;4;-4;Partly sunny;7;-1;SSW;16;58%;48%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;A t-storm in spots;31;26;E;18;71%;73%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Not as warm;24;13;Cooler, a.m. showers;18;13;SSW;20;60%;82%;6

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;0;-4;Sun and some clouds;3;-6;NNE;12;59%;14%;4

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;0;-9;Partly sunny;3;-1;WSW;17;58%;33%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;26;Hazy sun and hot;37;27;N;10;36%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;27;14;A t-storm in spots;26;16;NE;15;65%;70%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny;8;1;A snow shower;6;-1;NE;18;49%;55%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cooler;20;10;Mostly sunny;20;8;NW;13;48%;7%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little wintry mix;3;-7;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-6;SSE;23;84%;87%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;15;5;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;S;12;54%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, not as cold;6;-2;Mostly sunny;8;-1;NW;7;56%;26%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Colder;-2;-7;Not as cold;4;-6;ESE;18;58%;6%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of t-storms;29;26;Brief a.m. showers;29;25;NE;11;78%;89%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;33;25;Clouds and sun;33;24;NNW;21;59%;42%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;30;23;Afternoon showers;29;24;ENE;13;83%;100%;11

Paris, France;Overcast;13;3;Cloudy;13;5;NNW;8;66%;59%;2

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;27;20;Rather cloudy;26;23;ENE;24;44%;30%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with some sun;36;24;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;SSW;8;50%;7%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some brightening;33;24;A morning shower;33;24;NNE;16;72%;78%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;30;21;Partly sunny;31;21;NE;8;50%;16%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;8;-3;Mostly sunny;10;0;SSE;9;57%;13%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, mild;16;0;Sunny and mild;19;4;S;12;47%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;20;12;Spotty showers;21;13;SW;13;67%;91%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;16;10;Low clouds;17;10;WNW;22;72%;63%;2

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;30;25;Showers around;30;25;SE;12;72%;75%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow shower;3;0;Mostly cloudy;4;3;ESE;13;62%;37%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;6;-1;Showers around;7;1;SW;16;68%;78%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny;32;23;NNE;8;63%;5%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;Mostly cloudy;32;17;SSE;14;6%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Periods of sun;13;2;Partly sunny;16;4;NNE;11;51%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;1;0;Rain and ice;3;-5;W;20;77%;84%;1

San Francisco, United States;Couple of showers;13;7;Some sun, a shower;13;7;NW;15;66%;46%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Partly sunny;28;17;ENE;17;61%;25%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;27;24;Spotty showers;27;24;E;17;72%;78%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;Partly sunny;26;18;N;9;66%;7%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;27;5;Sunny and beautiful;25;6;NE;12;11%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;28;14;Sunny and pleasant;31;14;SSW;7;20%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;27;21;An afternoon shower;28;21;N;15;69%;43%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;12;8;Clouds breaking;16;6;NNW;14;64%;25%;3

Seattle, United States;Mainly cloudy;10;1;An afternoon shower;10;5;S;13;63%;55%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;14;5;Decreasing clouds;16;6;SW;9;55%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;21;13;Cloudy and mild;21;13;SE;17;58%;9%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NNE;15;73%;81%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy, snow showers;3;-3;A little p.m. rain;6;1;SE;18;79%;89%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;Some sun, a shower;28;23;E;15;67%;81%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;5;3;Cloudy;8;-3;WNW;14;66%;69%;1

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;27;21;A p.m. t-storm;33;20;W;22;49%;86%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny;26;18;ESE;21;52%;12%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Thickening clouds;4;0;Showers of rain/snow;4;-4;WSW;19;84%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy, warm;23;15;High clouds, warmer;29;16;SSE;17;30%;18%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;15;6;Partial sunshine;16;6;NNW;24;54%;60%;5

Tehran, Iran;Blowing dust;28;17;Clouds and sun, warm;28;16;NW;14;10%;58%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler;21;13;Nice with sunshine;22;13;NE;9;47%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;13;3;A little p.m. rain;16;8;E;11;56%;88%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;14;8;Sunny and nice;18;8;S;12;48%;0%;6

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;3;-6;Plenty of sunshine;3;-1;NE;18;50%;0%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, warmer;21;14;Sunshine and windy;22;12;WSW;32;34%;1%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;18;8;A little rain;17;10;W;19;65%;89%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;17;-1;Partly sunny;17;-3;NW;18;24%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;9;1;Partly sunny, chilly;9;4;SE;8;55%;98%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-1;Fog, then some sun;8;0;SE;17;59%;5%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Mostly sunny;35;23;E;8;41%;15%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Becoming cloudy;6;-3;Partly sunny;8;1;SW;14;53%;27%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing;8;-2;Mostly sunny;11;1;SSW;11;59%;9%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;17;15;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;16;NNW;28;74%;7%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;37;22;Partly sunny, warm;37;23;SW;8;41%;2%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;25;7;Partly sunny, cooler;17;5;SSW;7;40%;33%;6

