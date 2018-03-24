Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 24, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;88;78;A shower in the a.m.;87;78;SSW;7;76%;70%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;96;72;Sunshine and hot;96;71;NNE;8;32%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Cooler;69;47;Partly sunny;67;45;NNW;13;50%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Periods of rain;58;48;Spotty showers;52;47;W;14;70%;87%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy and milder;53;38;A morning shower;52;36;NNW;8;79%;45%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;34;17;Cloudy;36;26;NNE;7;61%;52%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;85;67;Hot with high clouds;94;58;NNW;11;16%;27%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;28;20;Showers of rain/snow;35;25;NE;11;80%;90%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;93;65;Cooler;73;53;S;15;57%;55%;3

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;62;45;Spotty showers;60;54;SSW;8;71%;87%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A little rain;68;60;A passing shower;72;61;SE;5;71%;66%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Blowing dust;96;70;Partly sunny, cooler;79;60;NNW;15;48%;3%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A downpour;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;ESE;6;72%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;91;69;Mostly cloudy;93;66;ESE;8;28%;0%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;93;77;Partly sunny;93;79;S;7;65%;33%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Rain, some heavy;50;46;Cloudy;58;44;WNW;9;64%;44%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;72;41;Mostly sunny, warm;75;45;SW;5;26%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy with a shower;39;27;Partly sunny;44;35;ESE;12;73%;71%;5

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;47;33;Cloudy;53;38;NNW;4;60%;47%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;65;49;Mostly cloudy;66;48;ESE;5;74%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;78;62;A stray t-shower;78;63;E;10;66%;74%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, chilly;48;30;Fog, then some sun;45;34;SE;13;62%;12%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and milder;55;38;Cloudy with a shower;54;37;N;5;61%;66%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and cold;35;17;Cloudy and cold;37;31;E;7;83%;75%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;43;29;Fog, then some sun;46;33;ESE;7;61%;15%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Considerable clouds;79;56;Mostly sunny, cooler;67;53;SSE;10;55%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;64;A t-storm around;87;62;WNW;5;35%;66%;13

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;65;45;Plenty of sunshine;65;47;W;8;55%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Cooler but pleasant;75;56;Sunny and nice;79;57;ENE;11;22%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;67;56;Clouds and sun;67;52;NW;8;56%;6%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;81;64;Partly sunny;81;64;ENE;4;58%;44%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;95;78;Clouds and sun, nice;93;77;SE;8;65%;1%;11

Chicago, United States;Cloudy and breezy;39;29;Mostly sunny, breezy;43;33;ESE;15;42%;6%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;90;74;Increasing clouds;89;76;SE;7;64%;38%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;41;36;Cloudy with a shower;44;33;W;4;84%;67%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;80;66;Mostly sunny;78;66;NNE;9;54%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;87;66;Variable clouds;79;67;S;10;65%;44%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;S;5;84%;72%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;91;66;Hazy sun and warm;94;66;NW;10;37%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;67;39;Sunshine, pleasant;65;35;NNE;7;33%;45%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;92;73;Hazy sun;95;74;SSW;5;51%;7%;9

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;95;73;A t-storm around;88;74;SW;6;69%;57%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partial sunshine;50;34;An afternoon shower;50;36;WSW;10;72%;69%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, mild;69;48;Increasing clouds;77;54;NNE;8;33%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;61;52;Rain tapering off;64;51;NW;16;75%;84%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;77;67;Mostly cloudy;79;67;SE;7;72%;44%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;82;62;A stray t-shower;82;62;NE;6;66%;63%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;81;63;Mostly sunny, nice;83;66;E;8;50%;3%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Snow;35;32;Cloudy;38;21;N;12;89%;81%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;95;77;Clouds and sunshine;95;76;SE;6;56%;11%;9

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;73;66;Sunshine and nice;74;66;E;11;65%;44%;10

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;77;69;A shower in the p.m.;80;70;SW;5;71%;82%;10

Hyderabad, India;Increasing clouds;101;70;Sunny and very warm;99;69;SE;5;27%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;86;59;Hazy sun and warm;90;60;N;9;29%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and cooler;47;41;A shower in the a.m.;53;48;SE;8;86%;70%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and drizzle;85;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;WSW;9;79%;78%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;97;77;Sunny and very warm;95;76;N;7;39%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;73;56;A t-storm in spots;75;55;ENE;8;66%;64%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;70;45;Sunny and very warm;76;48;NW;5;21%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;95;73;Hazy and hot;99;74;NW;5;19%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;79;53;A stray t-shower;84;52;SSW;6;39%;50%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and hot;109;78;Sunny and summerlike;110;79;NNE;9;10%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and snow shower;41;20;Fog to sun;42;28;SSW;6;57%;0%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;85;74;Mostly sunny;86;73;NE;8;59%;30%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing and warm;94;73;More clouds than sun;95;75;WNW;6;58%;42%;6

Kolkata, India;Humid with some sun;93;75;Hazy and very warm;96;77;SSW;6;58%;27%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;92;73;A shower in the p.m.;93;74;SE;3;69%;69%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;40;Mainly cloudy;55;38;E;10;66%;44%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;Showers around;86;79;SSW;6;77%;75%;3

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;76;68;Nice with some sun;75;68;SSE;8;74%;41%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;58;52;Showers around;60;49;N;11;69%;65%;3

London, United Kingdom;A bit of rain;50;42;Partly sunny;51;36;NW;7;71%;29%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;65;50;Clouds breaking;64;48;N;6;44%;6%;6

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;88;76;High clouds;89;77;SSW;6;70%;9%;6

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;53;40;Showers around;56;39;N;11;45%;70%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;79;Mostly cloudy;90;81;NE;6;66%;21%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;85;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;E;7;77%;88%;11

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;87;75;Increasing clouds;90;75;ENE;10;50%;12%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Showers and t-storms;75;66;Showers, mainly late;74;50;W;15;53%;93%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;83;52;Partly sunny;84;54;E;4;19%;15%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;77;67;Nice with sunshine;81;65;S;9;58%;6%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;40;25;Partly sunny;44;30;SSW;10;58%;48%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;88;81;A t-storm in spots;87;79;E;11;71%;73%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Not as warm;75;55;Cooler, a.m. showers;65;56;SSW;13;60%;82%;6

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;32;24;Sun and some clouds;38;22;NNE;7;59%;14%;4

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;32;15;Partly sunny;37;30;WSW;11;58%;33%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;79;Hazy sun and hot;99;81;N;7;36%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;80;58;A t-storm in spots;78;61;NE;9;65%;70%;14

New York, United States;Partly sunny;46;33;A snow shower;43;30;NE;11;49%;55%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cooler;68;49;Mostly sunny;69;46;NW;8;48%;7%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little wintry mix;37;20;A bit of p.m. snow;31;21;SSE;14;84%;87%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;59;41;Plenty of sunshine;62;43;S;7;54%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, not as cold;42;29;Mostly sunny;46;31;NW;4;56%;26%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Colder;29;20;Not as cold;39;21;ESE;11;58%;6%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of t-storms;84;79;Brief a.m. showers;84;78;NE;7;78%;89%;10

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;91;76;Clouds and sun;92;76;NNW;13;59%;42%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;86;74;Afternoon showers;83;75;ENE;8;83%;100%;11

Paris, France;Overcast;56;38;Cloudy;56;41;NNW;5;66%;59%;2

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;81;68;Rather cloudy;79;73;ENE;15;44%;30%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with some sun;97;75;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;SSW;5;50%;7%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some brightening;91;75;A morning shower;91;74;NNE;10;72%;78%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;86;69;Partly sunny;88;69;NE;5;50%;16%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;47;27;Mostly sunny;50;32;SSE;6;57%;13%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, mild;62;31;Sunny and mild;66;39;S;7;47%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;67;54;Spotty showers;70;55;SW;8;67%;91%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;61;49;Low clouds;62;51;WNW;14;72%;63%;2

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;85;76;Showers around;86;78;SE;8;72%;75%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow shower;38;32;Mostly cloudy;40;37;ESE;8;62%;37%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;44;30;Showers around;45;34;SW;10;68%;78%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;89;73;Mostly sunny;89;74;NNE;5;63%;5%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;88;60;Mostly cloudy;90;62;SSE;9;6%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Periods of sun;56;35;Partly sunny;62;40;NNE;7;51%;0%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;33;31;Rain and ice;38;23;W;12;77%;84%;1

San Francisco, United States;Couple of showers;55;45;Some sun, a shower;56;44;NW;9;66%;46%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;79;64;Partly sunny;82;63;ENE;10;61%;25%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;81;75;Spotty showers;81;75;E;11;72%;78%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;80;63;Partly sunny;79;65;N;6;66%;7%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;81;42;Sunny and beautiful;77;42;NE;7;11%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;83;57;Sunny and pleasant;88;57;SSW;4;20%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;81;69;An afternoon shower;83;69;N;10;69%;43%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;54;46;Clouds breaking;60;43;NNW;9;64%;25%;3

Seattle, United States;Mainly cloudy;49;34;An afternoon shower;51;40;S;8;63%;55%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;57;40;Decreasing clouds;61;44;SW;6;55%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;70;55;Cloudy and mild;70;55;SE;11;58%;9%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;NNE;9;73%;81%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy, snow showers;37;27;A little p.m. rain;42;33;SE;11;79%;89%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;73;Some sun, a shower;82;73;E;9;67%;81%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;41;37;Cloudy;46;27;WNW;9;66%;69%;1

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;81;70;A p.m. t-storm;91;68;W;14;49%;86%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;81;64;Partly sunny;79;65;ESE;13;52%;12%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Thickening clouds;39;33;Showers of rain/snow;38;25;WSW;12;84%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;59;High clouds, warmer;85;61;SSE;10;30%;18%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;58;44;Partial sunshine;60;42;NNW;15;54%;60%;5

Tehran, Iran;Blowing dust;83;62;Clouds and sun, warm;82;60;NW;9;10%;58%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler;69;55;Nice with sunshine;72;56;NE;6;47%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;55;38;A little p.m. rain;61;47;E;7;56%;88%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;57;46;Sunny and nice;64;47;S;8;48%;0%;6

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;37;22;Plenty of sunshine;37;30;NE;11;50%;0%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, warmer;70;56;Sunshine and windy;71;54;WSW;20;34%;1%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;65;46;A little rain;62;49;W;12;65%;89%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;63;31;Partly sunny;63;26;NW;11;24%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;48;34;Partly sunny, chilly;48;39;SE;5;55%;98%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, chilly;47;31;Fog, then some sun;47;31;SE;10;59%;5%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny, nice;89;71;Mostly sunny;96;74;E;5;41%;15%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Becoming cloudy;43;26;Partly sunny;47;33;SW;9;53%;27%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing;46;28;Mostly sunny;51;34;SSW;7;59%;9%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;63;59;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;60;NNW;17;74%;7%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;98;72;Partly sunny, warm;98;74;SW;5;41%;2%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;76;44;Partly sunny, cooler;63;42;SSW;4;40%;33%;6

