Nat. Taiwan University convenes hearing to address controversy surrounding Kuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On March 24, the school affairs council of Taiwan National University held a conference in order to discuss the allegations against the president-elect, Kuan Chung-Ming, who is awaiting appointment by the Ministry of Education.

Members of the university affairs committee discussed five items on an agenda to determine whether or not the president is fit for office after recent charges of corruption were leveled. Kuan was officially elected Jan. 5, and was set to assume office on Feb. 1, but his appointment has been delayed.

At 3:08 pm, it was announced that the meeting had concluded and that after anonymous votes were tallied, no action would be taken in regards to any of the proposals, Liberty Times reported.



The five proposals that members of the committee presented for a vote were as follows:



1. To establish an investigative panel to examine disputes surrounding the Principal’s election. There were 90 votes against the motion, and 58 in favor, resulting in the motion being shelved.



2. To conduct an official review of the eligibility requirements for election. There were 97 votes opposed to the motion, and 40 in favor, resulting in the motion being shelved.

3. To invalidate the official results of the university’s presidential election. There were 99 votes opposed to the motion, and 37 in favor, resulting in the motion being shelved.



4. To create an independent committee and an administrative unit to provide analysis and reports on discrepancies and problems with the election process. There were 97 votes opposed to the motion, and 37 in favor, with three blank ballots, and one abstention. The motion was shelved.



5. To call for an Academic Ethics Committee to publish a report on the dispute and charges surrounding the presidential election. There were 90 votes in opposition to the measure, and 41 in favor, with one blank ballot, and one abstention, resulting in the motion being shelved.



According to the spokesperson quoted by CNA, all matters related to this discussion on the part of the university, have been addressed and will not be revisited.

Some delegates remarked that NTU has been without a president for 9 months, and it is best to let Kuan get on with his duties.

Any judicial actions are the responsibility of the courts to pursue, and moving forward it is the responsibility of the Ministry of Education to either confirm or deny the appointment of Kuan to the office of NTU President.

NTU convened a special meeting of the University Affairs Committee to address charges directed at the new President (CNA Image)