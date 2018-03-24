  1. Home
  2. Taiwan News Weekly Roundup

Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - March 23

U.S. send sends Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Alex Wong to Taiwan only days after President Trump signed Taiwan Travel Act

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/24 18:06

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Top news this week includes President Trump signs the Taiwan Travel Act, Beijing Walmart criticized for listing Taiwan as a separate country, HK man who killed girlfriend in Taiwan may never be charged for murder, a Taiwan son-in-law from the Philippines speaks of his life at I-Mei factory and U.S. sends Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Alex Wong to Taiwan
