New Zealand vs. England scoreboard

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday on the rain-affected third day of the first cricket test between New Zealand and England at Eden Park:
|England, 1st Innings 58
|New Zealand, 1st Innings
|(Overnight: 229-4)
Jeet Raval c Bairstow b Anderson 3
Tom Latham c Woakes b Broad 26
Kane Williamson lbw b Anderson 102
Ross Taylor c Woakes b Anderson 20
Henry Nicholls not out 52
B.J. Watling not out 18
Extras (7lb, 5w) 12
TOTAL (for four wickets) 233
Overs: 95. Batting time: 399 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-92, 3-123, 4-206.
Still to bat: Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.
Bowling: James Anderson 21-7-56-3, Stuart Broad 21-6-37-1, Craig Overton 18-7-43-0, Chris Woakes 23-8-55-0 (5w), Moeen Ali 12-1-35-0.
Toss: New Zealand.
Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.