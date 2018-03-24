New Zealand vs. England scoreboard

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday on the rain-affected third day of the first cricket test between New Zealand and England at Eden Park:

England, 1st Innings 58 New Zealand, 1st Innings (Overnight: 229-4)

Jeet Raval c Bairstow b Anderson 3

Tom Latham c Woakes b Broad 26

Kane Williamson lbw b Anderson 102

Ross Taylor c Woakes b Anderson 20

Henry Nicholls not out 52

B.J. Watling not out 18

Extras (7lb, 5w) 12

TOTAL (for four wickets) 233

Overs: 95. Batting time: 399 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-92, 3-123, 4-206.

Still to bat: Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Bowling: James Anderson 21-7-56-3, Stuart Broad 21-6-37-1, Craig Overton 18-7-43-0, Chris Woakes 23-8-55-0 (5w), Moeen Ali 12-1-35-0.

Toss: New Zealand.

Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.