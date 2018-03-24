In Egypt, wall-to-wall el-Sissi banners inspire satire

CAIRO (AP) — Open your eyes anywhere in Egypt these days, and you'll see billboards, banners and posters hailing general-turned-president Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who will stand for re-election next week against a little-known politician who has made no effort to challenge him.

The outcome of the election is a foregone conclusion, so the advertising blitz appears aimed at encouraging turnout to try and bolster the vote's legitimacy.

In the meantime, the displays have provoked a wave of grim satire on social media, one of the last remaining avenues for dissent amid a sweeping crackdown that has escalated in the lead-up to the March 26-28 vote.

The real banners are paid for by individuals and entities from all walks of life, from private businesses and loyal political groups to lawmakers, trade unions and state-owned companies.