Man in southern Taiwan tosses boiling soup on woman's face after a brush with her hair

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A woman in southern Taiwan suffered first and second degree burns across her face and neck after a man splashed a bowl of boiling hot pot soup on her face, because her hair had brushed his hand, which he considered to be very unhygienic.

The incident took place on March 20 in Chiayi County when 57-year old Huang went for dinner with a female companion, who sat opposite to him. The victim, identified as 33-year old Chen, sat next to Huang.

According to reports by Apple Daily, Chen had turned around to check on her order when her long hair brushed Huang by accident. After which Huang got very angry and yelled at Chen for being unhygienic.

Chen and Huang argued about his behavior and Chen told Huang it was unnecessary for him to yell at her so loudly, after which Huang took a bowl of soup and splashed it on Chen's face.

The restaurant staff and other diners gathered, and tried to calm Huang down, meanwhile some staff ran cold water on Chen's face and provided her with ice cubes while the ambulance was called.

Chen said the soup was boiling hot and she had blisters on her face just minutes after, as reported by Apple Daily.

Chen has been diagnosed with first and second degree burns on her face and neck.

Huang has since apologized to the police and expressed regret over the incident and his actions. He said it was a heat-of-the-moment reaction.

Chen has recently filed a lawsuit against Huang for causing her bodily harm. See the video below.