Tropical depression near Guam could turn into typhoon: Taiwan forecasters

Taiwan unlikely to be hit: reports

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/24 13:29

A tropical depression formed south of Guam (bottom right on image courtesy from Central Weather Bureau).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A tropical depression which just formed south of the island of Guam could develop into a tropical storm and eventually a typhoon, but it was too soon to tell whether it would approach Taiwan, forecasters said Saturday.

While Taiwan was looking toward a stable period of sunshine and mild temperatures at the beginning of spring, the Central Weather Bureau warned that the first tropical storm of the year might be over the horizon.

While still south of Guam, the tropical depression was heading west-northwest at a speed of 20 kilometers an hour, the Chinese-language Apple Daily reported.

Even though the likelihood of the area developing into a tropical storm was high, its eventual direction was still hard to estimate, according to the Central Weather Bureau. It could miss Taiwan altogether, but more observation was needed before such a conclusion could be reached, reports said.
