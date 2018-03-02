Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs defends activation of Shenao coal-fired power plant

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has taken a hard stance in defense of the new coal-fired Shenao Power Plant (深澳電廠), arguing that its operation is necessary in order to meet the energy goals the government has set forward to meet by the year 2025.



The ministry released a statement saying that the current energy reserve margin of 7.1 percent, which is already precarious, will only decrease further if new energy generating systems are not upgraded and brought on line to supplement the country’s power generating capabilities.

The statement came after the Shenao facility passed an environmental impact assessment carried out on Wednesday, March 21, which signals a green light for the scheduled activation of the new facility, which many environmental groups have voiced strong objection to.

According to Source Watch, the original coal-burning plant was decommissioned in 2007, and partially demolished. However, a new larger facility was commissioned in 2011, which has increased the electricity generating capacity from 200 MW to 600 MW. The first unit is scheduled for activation next month, April 2018, with a second unit to go on line in April 2019.

There has been controversy over the activation of the facility, located in Ruifang (瑞芳), New Taipei. This is in large part because the government has been increasingly reliant on coal-fired power plants, as it seeks to transform the country’s infrastructure to adopt more renewable energy, and wean Taiwan off of its reliance on nuclear power, and eventually off of fossil fuels, including coal, as well.



However, the heavy reliance on coal-fired plants has been seriously contributing to air pollution and health risks associated with poor air quality, making many weary of the consequences of activating a new major coal-fired power plant.



A report from World Coal quotes the MOEA statement as saying that the energy reserve margin is expected to decrease to 1.4 percent over the next few years, unless the Shenao plant is activated, which the statement claim will help boost the country’s reserve margin to around 15 percent, as the country makes the necessary infrastructural changes to meet their energy goals for 2025.



Similar arguments concerning the country’s worrying energy reserve levels have been made by the Taipower Company, which has just secured authorization to reactivate a nuclear reactor at its No. 2 power plant in New Taipei City.



The ministry says that in order to maintain stable energy levels while the country works to reach 20 percent energy production from renewables and to abandon nuclear power by 2025, that the use of the country’s coal-fired power plants is unavoidable in the short term.