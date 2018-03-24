  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/24 12:47
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 54 19 .740
x-Boston 49 23 .681
x-Cleveland 43 29 .597 10½
Philadelphia 41 30 .577 12
Indiana 42 31 .575 12
Washington 40 32 .556 13½
Miami 39 34 .534 15
Milwaukee 38 34 .528 15½
Detroit 32 40 .444 21½
Charlotte 32 41 .438 22
New York 26 47 .356 28
Chicago 24 48 .333 29½
Brooklyn 23 50 .315 31
Orlando 21 51 .292 32½
Atlanta 21 52 .288 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 58 14 .806
y-Golden State 54 18 .750 4
Portland 44 28 .611 14
Oklahoma City 44 30 .595 15
San Antonio 43 30 .589 15½
New Orleans 43 30 .589 15½
Minnesota 42 31 .575 16½
Utah 41 32 .562 17½
Denver 40 33 .548 18½
L.A. Clippers 38 34 .528 20
L.A. Lakers 31 40 .437 26½
Sacramento 24 49 .329 34½
Dallas 22 50 .306 36
Memphis 19 53 .264 39
Phoenix 19 54 .260 39½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 140, Memphis 79

Philadelphia 118, Orlando 98

Houston 100, Detroit 96, OT

New Orleans 128, L.A. Lakers 125

Utah 119, Dallas 112

Sacramento 105, Atlanta 90

Friday's Games

Denver 108, Washington 100

Indiana 109, L.A. Clippers 104

Cleveland 120, Phoenix 95

Minnesota 108, New York 104

Toronto 116, Brooklyn 112

Milwaukee 118, Chicago 105

Oklahoma City 105, Miami 99

San Antonio 124, Utah 120, OT

Boston 105, Portland 100

Golden State 106, Atlanta 94

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Denver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.