Popular Youtube channel 'Taiwan Bar' releases its first English language video

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The popular Taiwanese YouTube channel “Taiwan Bar,” known for its funny video lessons on Taiwanese history and culture, has just released its first ever English language production for international audiences.



The newest video released on the site is entitled “Taiwan for Sale?” It’s a short, entertaining and informative lesson on a chapter of Taiwan’s colonial history under the Japanese government.

It explains the influence of Japanese diplomat Goto Shinpei in Taiwanese history, and discusses the debate in the early 20th century in which Japan considered selling Taiwan to the French government for a mere 100 million Japanese Yen (US$955,000 or approx. US$24 million based on inflation rates circa 1910).

Taiwan Bar has been making entertaining videos on Youtube for over three years for its Mandarin speaking audience, and has amassed an audience of over 500,000 subscribers on the popular video sharing site.



Now it seems they are turning a new page, and hoping to expand their audience base with English language videos to better introduce Taiwan, and their quirky style of humor, to English speakers around the world.



See the video below! If you want to see more similar content, or check out their great library of videos in Mandarin, then be sure to subscribe to the Taiwan Bar Youtube channel!

