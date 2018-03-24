All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Tampa Bay 74 51 19 4 106 271 211 x-Boston 72 45 17 10 100 240 186 Toronto 74 44 23 7 95 251 210 Florida 72 37 28 7 81 219 222 Montreal 75 27 36 12 66 188 237 Detroit 74 27 36 11 65 189 229 Ottawa 73 26 36 11 63 201 257 Buffalo 74 23 39 12 58 173 243 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 74 43 24 7 93 230 217 Pittsburgh 75 42 27 6 90 246 229 Columbus 75 42 28 5 89 214 206 Philadelphia 75 38 25 12 88 226 223 New Jersey 74 38 28 8 84 223 224 Carolina 74 32 31 11 75 203 237 N.Y. Rangers 74 32 34 8 72 214 240 N.Y. Islanders 74 31 33 10 72 241 270 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Nashville 73 48 15 10 106 238 183 Winnipeg 74 45 19 10 100 245 192 Minnesota 73 41 24 8 90 227 210 Colorado 74 40 26 8 88 237 217 St. Louis 74 41 28 5 87 207 195 Dallas 74 38 28 8 84 212 201 Chicago 75 30 36 9 69 211 233 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 74 47 21 6 100 249 202 San Jose 74 42 23 9 93 227 202 Los Angeles 75 41 27 7 89 219 187 Anaheim 75 38 24 13 89 212 200 Calgary 75 35 30 10 80 204 226 Edmonton 74 33 36 5 71 214 236 Arizona 74 25 38 11 61 184 237 Vancouver 75 26 40 9 61 193 246

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Carolina 6, Arizona 5

Columbus 4, Florida 0

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Islanders 6

Washington 1, Detroit 0

Edmonton 6, Ottawa 2

Toronto 5, Nashville 2

Vancouver 5, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 7, Colorado 1

San Jose 2, Vegas 1, OT

Friday's Games

Montreal 3, Buffalo 0

New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2, OT

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 1

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vegas at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.