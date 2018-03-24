|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|54
|19
|.740
|—
|x-Boston
|48
|23
|.676
|5
|Philadelphia
|41
|30
|.577
|12
|New York
|26
|47
|.356
|28
|Brooklyn
|23
|50
|.315
|31
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|40
|32
|.556
|—
|Miami
|39
|34
|.534
|1½
|Charlotte
|32
|41
|.438
|8½
|Orlando
|21
|51
|.292
|19
|Atlanta
|21
|51
|.292
|19
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|43
|29
|.597
|—
|Indiana
|42
|31
|.575
|1½
|Milwaukee
|38
|34
|.528
|5
|Detroit
|32
|40
|.444
|11
|Chicago
|24
|48
|.333
|19
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|58
|14
|.806
|—
|New Orleans
|43
|30
|.589
|15½
|San Antonio
|42
|30
|.583
|16
|Dallas
|22
|50
|.306
|36
|Memphis
|19
|53
|.264
|39
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|Oklahoma City
|44
|30
|.595
|1½
|Minnesota
|42
|31
|.575
|3
|Utah
|41
|31
|.569
|3½
|Denver
|40
|33
|.548
|5
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|53
|18
|.746
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|34
|.528
|15½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|40
|.437
|22
|Sacramento
|24
|49
|.329
|30
|Phoenix
|19
|54
|.260
|35
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
|Thursday's Games
Charlotte 140, Memphis 79
Philadelphia 118, Orlando 98
Houston 100, Detroit 96, OT
New Orleans 128, L.A. Lakers 125
Utah 119, Dallas 112
Sacramento 105, Atlanta 90
|Friday's Games
Denver 108, Washington 100
Indiana 109, L.A. Clippers 104
Cleveland 120, Phoenix 95
Minnesota 108, New York 104
Toronto 116, Brooklyn 112
Milwaukee 118, Chicago 105
Oklahoma City 105, Miami 99
Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New York at Washington, 6 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Denver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.