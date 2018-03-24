  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/24 10:12
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 54 19 .740
x-Boston 48 23 .676 5
Philadelphia 41 30 .577 12
New York 26 47 .356 28
Brooklyn 23 50 .315 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 40 32 .556
Miami 39 33 .542 1
Charlotte 32 41 .438
Orlando 21 51 .292 19
Atlanta 21 51 .292 19
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 43 29 .597
Indiana 42 31 .575
Milwaukee 37 34 .521
Detroit 32 40 .444 11
Chicago 24 47 .338 18½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
y-Houston 58 14 .806
New Orleans 43 30 .589 15½
San Antonio 42 30 .583 16
Dallas 22 50 .306 36
Memphis 19 53 .264 39
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 44 27 .620
Oklahoma City 43 30 .589 2
Minnesota 42 31 .575 3
Utah 41 31 .569
Denver 40 33 .548 5
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 53 18 .746
L.A. Clippers 38 34 .528 15½
L.A. Lakers 31 40 .437 22
Sacramento 24 49 .329 30
Phoenix 19 54 .260 35

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 140, Memphis 79

Philadelphia 118, Orlando 98

Houston 100, Detroit 96, OT

New Orleans 128, L.A. Lakers 125

Utah 119, Dallas 112

Sacramento 105, Atlanta 90

Friday's Games

Denver 108, Washington 100

Indiana 109, L.A. Clippers 104

Cleveland 120, Phoenix 95

Minnesota 108, New York 104

Toronto 116, Brooklyn 112

Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6 p.m.

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Denver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.