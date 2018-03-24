Over 400 fraud suspects arrested in four day sweep by Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau 

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Authorities in Taiwan have arrested over 400 fraud suspects in a four-day sweep, including some involved in an unprecedented case, a Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) official said Friday.



A total of 418 alleged cash mules were arrested, with NT$34 million (US$1.17 million) and eight cars seized, CIB Commissioner Tsai Tsan-po (蔡蒼柏) said at a National Police Agency press conference held Friday.



Multiple fraud cases have been cracked, including the first case of Taiwanese fraudsters deceiving Chinese people in the United States by pretending to be authorities from China, Tsai said.



Tsai said the central government has been actively combating fraud by concentrating their efforts on cash mules, and 201 cash mules were arrested during a sweep at the end of last year before a second wave of operations were carried out from March 19 to 22 this year.



Interior Minister Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮), who presented awards to officials involved in cracking the cases, said fraud groups continue to upgrade their methods and ways to scam victims.



Authorities will continue to work hard in the hope of returning fraudulently obtained funds back to the victims, Yeh said.



Statistics show that the number of fraud cases and the amount of money defrauded has gradually declined in the past two years, he said, pledging that the government will continue do its utmost to stop fraud groups.



Images of wanted alleged cash mules who have not yet been arrested have been uploaded on the CIB website, the agency said, and people providing tips that lead to the arrest of a particular wanted cash mule could get a reward of NT$10,000.