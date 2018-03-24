|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Toronto
|53
|19
|.736
|—
|x-Boston
|48
|23
|.676
|4½
|Philadelphia
|41
|30
|.577
|11½
|New York
|26
|46
|.361
|27
|Brooklyn
|23
|49
|.319
|30
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|40
|31
|.563
|—
|Miami
|39
|33
|.542
|1½
|Charlotte
|32
|41
|.438
|9
|Orlando
|21
|51
|.292
|19½
|Atlanta
|21
|51
|.292
|19½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|42
|29
|.592
|—
|Indiana
|42
|31
|.575
|1
|Milwaukee
|37
|34
|.521
|5
|Detroit
|32
|40
|.444
|10½
|Chicago
|24
|47
|.338
|18
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Houston
|58
|14
|.806
|—
|New Orleans
|43
|30
|.589
|15½
|San Antonio
|42
|30
|.583
|16
|Dallas
|22
|50
|.306
|36
|Memphis
|19
|53
|.264
|39
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|Oklahoma City
|43
|30
|.589
|2
|Minnesota
|41
|31
|.569
|3½
|Utah
|41
|31
|.569
|3½
|Denver
|39
|33
|.542
|5½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|y-Golden State
|53
|18
|.746
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|34
|.528
|15½
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|40
|.437
|22
|Sacramento
|24
|49
|.329
|30
|Phoenix
|19
|53
|.264
|34½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
|Thursday's Games
Charlotte 140, Memphis 79
Philadelphia 118, Orlando 98
Houston 100, Detroit 96, OT
New Orleans 128, L.A. Lakers 125
Utah 119, Dallas 112
Sacramento 105, Atlanta 90
|Friday's Games
Denver at Washington, 7 p.m.
Indiana 109, L.A. Clippers 104
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Orlando, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New York at Washington, 6 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 8 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Denver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.