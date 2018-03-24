Dell Match Play Results

|Friday
|At Austin Country Club
|Austin, Texas
|Yardage: 7,108. Par: 71
|Third Round
|(Seedings in parentheses)
Marc Leishman (11), Australia, halved with Branden Grace (23), South Africa.
Bubba Watson (35), United States, halved with Julian Suri (64), United States.
Brian Harman (18), United States, def. Rory McIlroy (6), Northern Ireland, 5 and 3.
Peter Uihlein (57), United States, def. Jhonattan Vegas (44), Venezuela, 4 and 3.
Phil Mickelson (14), United States, def. Rafa Cabrera Bello (17), Spain, 1 up.
Charles Howell III (59), United States, def. Satoshi Kodaira (40), Japan, 2 and 1.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (28), Thailand, def. Jon Rahm (3), Spain, 4 and 3.
Chez Reavie (43), United States, halved with Keegan Bradley (63), United States.
Matt Fitzpatrick (31), England, def. Paul Casey (10), England, 3 and 2.
Kyle Stanley (45), United States, def. Russell Henley (51), United States, 1 up.
Sergio Garcia (7), Spain, def. Xander Schauffele (20), United States, 3 and 1.
Dylan Frittelli (41), South Africa, def. Shubhankar Sharma (62), India, 1 up.
Gary Woodland (24), United States, def. Pat Perez (15), United States, 1 up.
Si Woo Kim (50), South Korea, def. Webb Simpson (37), United States, 2 up.
Justin Thomas (2), United States, def. Francesco Molinari (21), Italy, 7 and 5.
Patton Kizzire (48), United States, def. Luke List (60), United States, 4 and 2.
Charley Hoffman (22), United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton (12), England, 3 and 2.
Brendan Steele (36), United States, def. Alexander Levy (55), France, 3 and 1.
Patrick Cantlay (30), United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (5), Japan, 4 and 3.
Cameron Smith (46), Australia, halved with Yusaku Miyazato (53), Japan.
Alex Noren (13), Sweden, def. Tony Finau (29), United States, 1 up.
Thomas Pieters (39), Belgium, halved with Kevin Na (61), United States.
Patrick Reed (19), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (4), United States, 2 and 1.
Charl Schwartzel (49), South Africa, def. Li Haotong (34), China, 3 and 2.
Tommy Fleetwood (9), England, def. Daniel Berger (26), United States, 2 and 1.
Ian Poulter (58), England, def. Kevin Chappell (33), United States, match conceded after 9 holes.
Louis Oosthuizen (25), South Africa, def. Jason Day (8), Australia, 2 up.
Jason Dufner (42), United States, def. James Hahn (56,) United States, 3 and 2.
Matt Kuchar (16), United States, def. Ross Fisher (27), England, 6 and 4.
Yuta Ikeda (47), Japan, halved with Zach Johnson (54), United States.
Kevin Kisner (32), United States, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 4 and 3.
Adam Hadwin (38), Canada, halved with Bernd Wiesberger (52), Austria.