Dell Match Play Groups

|At Austin Country Club
|Austin, Texas
|GROUP 1
|Wednesday
Bernd Wiesberger (52), Austria, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 3 and 1.
Kevin Kisner (32), United States, halved with Adam Hadwin (38), Canada.
|Thursday
Adam Hadwin (38), Canada, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 4 and 3.
Kevin Kisner (32), United States, def. Bernd Wiesberger (53), Austria, 5 and 4.
|Friday
Kevin Kisner (32), United States, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 4 and 3.
Adam Hadwin (38), Canada, halved with. Bernd Wiesberger (52), Austria.
|Standings
Kisner 2-0-1, Hadwin 1-1-1, Wiesberger 1-1-1, Johnson 0-3-0.
|GROUP 2
|Wednesday
Justin Thomas (2), United States, def. Luke List (60), United States, 2 up.
Francesco Molinari (21), Italy, def. Patton Kizzire (48), United States, 3 and 1.
|Thursday
Justin Thomas (2), United States, def. Patton Kizzire (48), United States, 3 and 1.
Francesco Molinari (21), Italy, def. Luke List (60), United States, 3 and 2.
|Friday
Justin Thomas (2), United States, def. Francesco Molinari (21), Italy, 7 and 5.
Patton Kizzire (48), United States, def. Luke List (60), United States, 4 and 2.
|Standings
Thomas 3-0-0, Molinari 2-1-0, Kizzire 1-2-0, List 0-2-0.
|GROUP 3
|Wednesday
Jon Rahm (3), Spain, halved with Keegan Bradley (63), United States.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (28), Thailand, def. Chez Reavie (43), United States, 3 and 2.
|Thursday
Chez Reavie (43), United States, def. Jon Rahm (3), Spain, 1 up.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (28), Thailand, def. Keegan Bradley (63), United States, 1 up.
|Friday
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (28), Thailand, def. Jon Rahm (3), Spain, 4 and 3.
Chez Reavie (43), United States, halved with Keegan Bradley (63), United States.
|Standings
Kiradech 3-0-0, Reavie 1-1-1, Bradley 1-1-1, Rahm 0-2-1.
|GROUP 4
|Wednesday
Jordan Spieth (4), United States, def. Charl Schwartzel (49), South Africa, 2 and 1.
Patrick Reed (19), United States, def. Li Haotong (34), China, 3 and 2.
|Thursday
Jordan Spieth (4), United States, def. Li Haotong (34), China, 4 and 2.
Patrick Reed (19), United States, def. Charl Schwartzel (49), South Africa, 1 up.
|Friday
Patrick Reed (19), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (4), United States, 2 and 1.
Charl Schwartzel (49), South Africa, def. Li Haotong (34), China, 3 and 2.
|Standings
Reed 3-0-0, Spieth 2-1-0, Schwartzel 1-2-0, Li 0-3-0.
|GROUP 5
|Wednesday
Hideki Matsuyama (5), Japan, def. Yusaku Miyazato (53), Japan, 2 and 1.
Cameron Smith (46), Australia, def. Patrick Cantlay (30), United States, 2 up.
|Thursday
Cameron Smith (46), Australia, def. Hideki Matsuyama (5), Japan, 1 up.
Patrick Cantlay (30), United States, def. Yusaku Miyazato (53), Japan, 1 up.
|Friday
Patrick Cantlay (30), United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (5), Japan, 4 and 3.
Cameron Smith (46), Australia, halved with Yusaku Miyazato (53), Japan.
|Standings
Smith 2-0-1, Cantlay 2-1-0, Matsuyama 1-2-0, Miyazato 0-2-1.
|GROUP 6
|Wednesday
Peter Uihlein (57), United States, def. Rory McIlroy (6), Northern Ireland, 2 and 1.
Brian Harman (18), United States, halved with Jhonattan Vegas (44), Venezuela.
|Thursday
Rory McIlroy (6), Northern Ireland, def. Jhonattan Vegas (44), Venezuela, 2 and 1.
Brian Harman (18), United States, def. Peter Uihlein (57), United States, 3 and 2.
|Friday
Brian Harman (18), United States, def. Rory McIlroy (6), Northern Ireland, 5 and 3.
Peter Uihlein (57), United States, def. Jhonattan Vegas (44), Venezuela, 4 and 3.
|Standings
Harman 2-0-1, Uihlein 2-1-0, McIlroy 1-2-0, Vegas 0-2-1.
|GROUP 7
|Wednesday
Sergio Garcia (7), Spain, def. Shubhankar Sharma (62), India, 1 up.
Xander Schauffele (20), United States, def. Dylan Frittelli (41), South Africa, 1 up.
|Thursday
Sergio Garcia (7), Spain, def. Dylan Frittelli (41), South Africa, 2 up.
Xander Schauffele (20), United States, def. Shubhankar Sharma (62), India, 3 and 1.
|Friday
Sergio Garcia (7), Spain, def. Xander Schauffele (20), United States, 3 and 1.
Dylan Frittelli (41), South Africa, def. Shubhankar Sharma (62), India, 1 up.
|Standings
Garcia 3-0-0, Schauffele 2-1-0, Frittelli 1-2-0, Sharma 0-3-0.
|GROUP 8
|Wednesday
Jason Day (8), Australia, def. James Hahn (56,) United States, 4 and 2.
Louis Oosthuizen (25), South Africa, def. Jason Dufner (42), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Jason Dufner (42), United States, def. Jason Day (8), Australia, 3 and 1.
James Hahn (56), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (25), South Africa, 3 and 1.
|Friday
Louis Oosthuizen (25), South Africa, def. Jason Day (8), Australia, 2 up.
Jason Dufner (42), United States, def. James Hahn (56,) United States, 3 and 2.
|Standings
Oosthuizen 2-1-0, Dufner 2-1-0, Day 1-2-0, Hahn 1-2-0.
(Oosthuizen def. Dufner on first hole of a playoff).
|GROUP 9
|Wednesday
Ian Poulter (58), England, def. Tommy Fleetwood (9), England, 3 and 2.
Kevin Chappell (33), United States, def. Daniel Berger (26), United States, 3 and 2.
|Thursday
Tommy Fleetwood (9), England, def. Kevin Chappell (33), United States, 7 and 6.
Ian Poulter (58) England, def. Daniel Berger (26), United States, 2 and 1.
|Friday
Tommy Fleetwood (9), England, def. Daniel Berger (26), United States, 2 and 1.
Ian Poulter (58), England, def. Kevin Chappell (33), United States, match conceded after 9 holes.
|Standings
Poulter 3-0-0, Fleetwood, 2-1-0, Chappell 1-2-0, Berger 0-3-0.
|GROUP 10
|Wednesday
Paul Casey (10), England, def. Russell Henley (51), United States, 1 up.
Kyle Stanley (45), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (31), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Paul Casey (10), England, def. Kyle Stanley (45), United States, 4 and 2.
Russell Henley (51), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (31), England, 2 and 1.
|Friday
Matt Fitzpatrick (31), England, def. Paul Casey (10), England, 3 and 2.
Kyle Stanley (45), United States, def. Russell Henley (51), United States, 1 up.
|Standings
Casey 2-1-0, Stanley 2-1-0, Henley 1-2-0, Fitzpatrick 1-2-0.
(Stanley def. Casey on second playoff hole to advance)
|GROUP 11
|Wednesday
Julian Suri (64), United States, def. Marc Leishman (11), Australia, 3 and 2.
Bubba Watson (35), United States, def. Branden Grace (23), South Africa, 5 and 3.
|Thursday
Bubba Watson (35), United States, def. Marc Leishman (11), Australia, 3 and 2.
Branden Grace (23), South Africa, def. Julian Suri (64), United States, 2 and 1.
|Friday
Marc Leishman (11), Australia, halved with Branden Grace (23), South Africa.
Bubba Watson (35), United States, halved with Julian Suri (64), United States.
|Standings
Watson, 2-0-1, Grace 1-1-1, Suri 1-1-1, Leishman 0-2-1.
|GROUP 12
|Wednesday
Tyrrell Hatton (12), England, def. Alexander Levy (55), France, 3 and 2.
Brendan Steele (36), United States, def. Charley Hoffman (22), United States, 1 up.
|Thursday
Tyrrell Hatton (12), England, def. Brendan Steele (36), United States, 3 and 2.
Alexander Levy (55), France, def. Charley Hoffman (22), United States, 1 up.
|Friday
Charley Hoffman (22), United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton (12), England, 3 and 2.
Brendan Steele (36), United States, def. Alexander Levy (55), France, 3 and 1.
|Standings
Hatton 2-1-0, Steele 2-1-0, Levy 1-2-0, Hoffman 1-2-0.
(Hatton def Steele on first playoff hole to advance)
|GROUP 13
|Wednesday
Alex Noren (13), Sweden, def. Kevin Na (61), United States, 4 and 2.
Tony Finau (29), United States, def. Thomas Pieters (39), Belgium, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Alex Noren (13), Sweden, def. Thomas Pieters (39), Belgium 5 and 4.
Tony Finau (29), United States, def. Kevin Na (61), United States, 3 and 2.
|Friday
Alex Noren (13), Sweden, def. Tony Finau (29), United States, 1 up.
Thomas Pieters (39), Belgium, halved with Kevin Na (61), United States.
|Standings
Noren 3-0-0, Finau 2-1-0, Na 0-2-1, Pieters 0-2-1.
|GROUP 14
|Wednesday
Charles Howell III (59), United States, def. Phil Mickelson (14), United States, 3 and 2.
Rafa Cabrera Bello (17), Spain, def. Satoshi Kodaira (40), Japan, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Phil Mickelson (14), United States, def. Satoshi Kodaira (40), Japan, 1 up.
Charles Howell III (59), United States, def. Rafa Cabrera Bello (17), Spain, 3 and 1.
|Friday
Phil Mickelson (14), United States, def. Rafa Cabrera Bello (17), Spain, 1 up.
Charles Howell III (59), United States, def. Satoshi Kodaira (40), Japan, 2 and 1.
|Standings
Howell 3-0, Mickelson 2-1-0, Cabrera Bello 1-2-0, Kodaira 0-3-0.
|GROUP 15
|Wednesday
Pat Perez (15), United States, halved with Si Woo Kim (50), South Korea.
Gary Woodland (24), United States, halved with Webb Simpson (37), United States.
|Thursday
Webb Simpson (37), United States, def. Pat Perez (15), United States, 3 and 1.
Si Woo Kim (50), South Korea, def. Gary Woodland (24), 5 and 3.
|Friday
Gary Woodland (24), United States, def. Pat Perez (15), United States, 1 up.
Si Woo Kim (50), South Korea, def. Webb Simpson (37), United States, 2 up.
|Standings
Kim 2-0-1, Simpson 1-1-1, Woodland 1-1-1, Perez 0-2-1.
|GROUP 16
|Wednesday
Matt Kuchar (16), United States, halved with Zach Johnson (54), United States.
Yuta Ikeda (47), Japan, def. Ross Fisher (27), England, 2 and 1.
|Thursday
Matt Kuchar (16), United States, def. Yuta Ikeda (47), Japan, 1 up.
Ross Fisher (27), England def. Zach Johnson (54), United States, 2 up.
|Friday
Matt Kuchar (16), United States, def. Ross Fisher (27), England, 6 and 4.
Yuta Ikeda (47), Japan, halved with Zach Johnson (54), United States.
|Standings
Kuchar 2-0-1, Ikeda 1-1-1, Fisher 1-2-0, Johnson 0-1-2.