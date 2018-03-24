Dell Match Play Groups

At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas

(Seedings in parentheses)

GROUP 1 Wednesday

Bernd Wiesberger (52), Austria, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 3 and 1.

Kevin Kisner (32), United States, halved with Adam Hadwin (38), Canada.

Thursday

Adam Hadwin (38), Canada, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 4 and 3.

Kevin Kisner (32), United States, def. Bernd Wiesberger (53), Austria, 5 and 4.

Friday

Kevin Kisner (32), United States, def. Dustin Johnson (1), United States, 4 and 3.

Adam Hadwin (38), Canada, halved with. Bernd Wiesberger (52), Austria.

Standings

Kisner 2-0-1, Hadwin 1-1-1, Wiesberger 1-1-1, Johnson 0-3-0.

GROUP 2 Wednesday

Justin Thomas (2), United States, def. Luke List (60), United States, 2 up.

Francesco Molinari (21), Italy, def. Patton Kizzire (48), United States, 3 and 1.

Thursday

Justin Thomas (2), United States, def. Patton Kizzire (48), United States, 3 and 1.

Francesco Molinari (21), Italy, def. Luke List (60), United States, 3 and 2.

Friday

Justin Thomas (2), United States, def. Francesco Molinari (21), Italy, 7 and 5.

Patton Kizzire (48), United States, def. Luke List (60), United States, 4 and 2.

Standings

Thomas 3-0-0, Molinari 2-1-0, Kizzire 1-2-0, List 0-2-0.

GROUP 3 Wednesday

Jon Rahm (3), Spain, halved with Keegan Bradley (63), United States.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (28), Thailand, def. Chez Reavie (43), United States, 3 and 2.

Thursday

Chez Reavie (43), United States, def. Jon Rahm (3), Spain, 1 up.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (28), Thailand, def. Keegan Bradley (63), United States, 1 up.

Friday

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (28), Thailand, def. Jon Rahm (3), Spain, 4 and 3.

Chez Reavie (43), United States, halved with Keegan Bradley (63), United States.

Standings

Kiradech 3-0-0, Reavie 1-1-1, Bradley 1-1-1, Rahm 0-2-1.

GROUP 4 Wednesday

Jordan Spieth (4), United States, def. Charl Schwartzel (49), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Patrick Reed (19), United States, def. Li Haotong (34), China, 3 and 2.

Thursday

Jordan Spieth (4), United States, def. Li Haotong (34), China, 4 and 2.

Patrick Reed (19), United States, def. Charl Schwartzel (49), South Africa, 1 up.

Friday

Patrick Reed (19), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (4), United States, 2 and 1.

Charl Schwartzel (49), South Africa, def. Li Haotong (34), China, 3 and 2.

Standings

Reed 3-0-0, Spieth 2-1-0, Schwartzel 1-2-0, Li 0-3-0.

GROUP 5 Wednesday

Hideki Matsuyama (5), Japan, def. Yusaku Miyazato (53), Japan, 2 and 1.

Cameron Smith (46), Australia, def. Patrick Cantlay (30), United States, 2 up.

Thursday

Cameron Smith (46), Australia, def. Hideki Matsuyama (5), Japan, 1 up.

Patrick Cantlay (30), United States, def. Yusaku Miyazato (53), Japan, 1 up.

Friday

Patrick Cantlay (30), United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (5), Japan, 4 and 3.

Cameron Smith (46), Australia, halved with Yusaku Miyazato (53), Japan.

Standings

Smith 2-0-1, Cantlay 2-1-0, Matsuyama 1-2-0, Miyazato 0-2-1.

GROUP 6 Wednesday

Peter Uihlein (57), United States, def. Rory McIlroy (6), Northern Ireland, 2 and 1.

Brian Harman (18), United States, halved with Jhonattan Vegas (44), Venezuela.

Thursday

Rory McIlroy (6), Northern Ireland, def. Jhonattan Vegas (44), Venezuela, 2 and 1.

Brian Harman (18), United States, def. Peter Uihlein (57), United States, 3 and 2.

Friday

Brian Harman (18), United States, def. Rory McIlroy (6), Northern Ireland, 5 and 3.

Peter Uihlein (57), United States, def. Jhonattan Vegas (44), Venezuela, 4 and 3.

Standings

Harman 2-0-1, Uihlein 2-1-0, McIlroy 1-2-0, Vegas 0-2-1.

GROUP 7 Wednesday

Sergio Garcia (7), Spain, def. Shubhankar Sharma (62), India, 1 up.

Xander Schauffele (20), United States, def. Dylan Frittelli (41), South Africa, 1 up.

Thursday

Sergio Garcia (7), Spain, def. Dylan Frittelli (41), South Africa, 2 up.

Xander Schauffele (20), United States, def. Shubhankar Sharma (62), India, 3 and 1.

Friday

Sergio Garcia (7), Spain, def. Xander Schauffele (20), United States, 3 and 1.

Dylan Frittelli (41), South Africa, def. Shubhankar Sharma (62), India, 1 up.

Standings

Garcia 3-0-0, Schauffele 2-1-0, Frittelli 1-2-0, Sharma 0-3-0.

GROUP 8 Wednesday

Jason Day (8), Australia, def. James Hahn (56,) United States, 4 and 2.

Louis Oosthuizen (25), South Africa, def. Jason Dufner (42), United States, 1 up.

Thursday

Jason Dufner (42), United States, def. Jason Day (8), Australia, 3 and 1.

James Hahn (56), United States, def. Louis Oosthuizen (25), South Africa, 3 and 1.

Friday

Louis Oosthuizen (25), South Africa, def. Jason Day (8), Australia, 2 up.

Jason Dufner (42), United States, def. James Hahn (56,) United States, 3 and 2.

Standings

Oosthuizen 2-1-0, Dufner 2-1-0, Day 1-2-0, Hahn 1-2-0.

(Oosthuizen def. Dufner on first hole of a playoff).

GROUP 9 Wednesday

Ian Poulter (58), England, def. Tommy Fleetwood (9), England, 3 and 2.

Kevin Chappell (33), United States, def. Daniel Berger (26), United States, 3 and 2.

Thursday

Tommy Fleetwood (9), England, def. Kevin Chappell (33), United States, 7 and 6.

Ian Poulter (58) England, def. Daniel Berger (26), United States, 2 and 1.

Friday

Tommy Fleetwood (9), England, def. Daniel Berger (26), United States, 2 and 1.

Ian Poulter (58), England, def. Kevin Chappell (33), United States, match conceded after 9 holes.

Standings

Poulter 3-0-0, Fleetwood, 2-1-0, Chappell 1-2-0, Berger 0-3-0.

GROUP 10 Wednesday

Paul Casey (10), England, def. Russell Henley (51), United States, 1 up.

Kyle Stanley (45), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (31), United States, 1 up.

Thursday

Paul Casey (10), England, def. Kyle Stanley (45), United States, 4 and 2.

Russell Henley (51), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (31), England, 2 and 1.

Friday

Matt Fitzpatrick (31), England, def. Paul Casey (10), England, 3 and 2.

Kyle Stanley (45), United States, def. Russell Henley (51), United States, 1 up.

Standings

Casey 2-1-0, Stanley 2-1-0, Henley 1-2-0, Fitzpatrick 1-2-0.

(Stanley def. Casey on second playoff hole to advance)

GROUP 11 Wednesday

Julian Suri (64), United States, def. Marc Leishman (11), Australia, 3 and 2.

Bubba Watson (35), United States, def. Branden Grace (23), South Africa, 5 and 3.

Thursday

Bubba Watson (35), United States, def. Marc Leishman (11), Australia, 3 and 2.

Branden Grace (23), South Africa, def. Julian Suri (64), United States, 2 and 1.

Friday

Marc Leishman (11), Australia, halved with Branden Grace (23), South Africa.

Bubba Watson (35), United States, halved with Julian Suri (64), United States.

Standings

Watson, 2-0-1, Grace 1-1-1, Suri 1-1-1, Leishman 0-2-1.

GROUP 12 Wednesday

Tyrrell Hatton (12), England, def. Alexander Levy (55), France, 3 and 2.

Brendan Steele (36), United States, def. Charley Hoffman (22), United States, 1 up.

Thursday

Tyrrell Hatton (12), England, def. Brendan Steele (36), United States, 3 and 2.

Alexander Levy (55), France, def. Charley Hoffman (22), United States, 1 up.

Friday

Charley Hoffman (22), United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton (12), England, 3 and 2.

Brendan Steele (36), United States, def. Alexander Levy (55), France, 3 and 1.

Standings

Hatton 2-1-0, Steele 2-1-0, Levy 1-2-0, Hoffman 1-2-0.

(Hatton def Steele on first playoff hole to advance)

GROUP 13 Wednesday

Alex Noren (13), Sweden, def. Kevin Na (61), United States, 4 and 2.

Tony Finau (29), United States, def. Thomas Pieters (39), Belgium, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Alex Noren (13), Sweden, def. Thomas Pieters (39), Belgium 5 and 4.

Tony Finau (29), United States, def. Kevin Na (61), United States, 3 and 2.

Friday

Alex Noren (13), Sweden, def. Tony Finau (29), United States, 1 up.

Thomas Pieters (39), Belgium, halved with Kevin Na (61), United States.

Standings

Noren 3-0-0, Finau 2-1-0, Na 0-2-1, Pieters 0-2-1.

GROUP 14 Wednesday

Charles Howell III (59), United States, def. Phil Mickelson (14), United States, 3 and 2.

Rafa Cabrera Bello (17), Spain, def. Satoshi Kodaira (40), Japan, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Phil Mickelson (14), United States, def. Satoshi Kodaira (40), Japan, 1 up.

Charles Howell III (59), United States, def. Rafa Cabrera Bello (17), Spain, 3 and 1.

Friday

Phil Mickelson (14), United States, def. Rafa Cabrera Bello (17), Spain, 1 up.

Charles Howell III (59), United States, def. Satoshi Kodaira (40), Japan, 2 and 1.

Standings

Howell 3-0, Mickelson 2-1-0, Cabrera Bello 1-2-0, Kodaira 0-3-0.

GROUP 15 Wednesday

Pat Perez (15), United States, halved with Si Woo Kim (50), South Korea.

Gary Woodland (24), United States, halved with Webb Simpson (37), United States.

Thursday

Webb Simpson (37), United States, def. Pat Perez (15), United States, 3 and 1.

Si Woo Kim (50), South Korea, def. Gary Woodland (24), 5 and 3.

Friday

Gary Woodland (24), United States, def. Pat Perez (15), United States, 1 up.

Si Woo Kim (50), South Korea, def. Webb Simpson (37), United States, 2 up.

Standings

Kim 2-0-1, Simpson 1-1-1, Woodland 1-1-1, Perez 0-2-1.

GROUP 16 Wednesday

Matt Kuchar (16), United States, halved with Zach Johnson (54), United States.

Yuta Ikeda (47), Japan, def. Ross Fisher (27), England, 2 and 1.

Thursday

Matt Kuchar (16), United States, def. Yuta Ikeda (47), Japan, 1 up.

Ross Fisher (27), England def. Zach Johnson (54), United States, 2 up.

Friday

Matt Kuchar (16), United States, def. Ross Fisher (27), England, 6 and 4.

Yuta Ikeda (47), Japan, halved with Zach Johnson (54), United States.

Standings

Kuchar 2-0-1, Ikeda 1-1-1, Fisher 1-2-0, Johnson 0-1-2.