Joe Durant leads PGA Tour Champions in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Joe Durant had three straight birdies in a back-nine burst and a shot 6-under 66 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Rapiscan Systems Classic.

Durant birdied the par-4 11th and 12th and par-5 13th in the bogey-free round at Fallen Oak. He won the Chubb Classic last month in Naples, Florida, for his third victory on the 50-and-over tour.

Mark Calcavecchia was a stroke back, and Steve Stricker shot 68. Calcavecchia won last month in Boca Raton, Florida, and Stricker took the Tucson, Arizona, event three weeks ago for his first senior victory.

Billy Mayfair, Billy Andrade and David McKenzie shot 69. Jerry Kelly, the winner of the season-opening event in Hawaii, was at 70 with Wes Short Jr., Glen Day, Gene Sauers and Jesper Parnevik.

Bernhard Langer opened with a 71, and two-time defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez had a 72.

Vijay Singh, coming off his first senior victory two weeks ago in Newport Beach, California, had a 73.