Puerto Rico rejects pension cuts sought by federal board

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico government officials say they will not bow to demands from a federal control board overseeing the island's finances that they implement cuts to a struggling public pension system as part of an upcoming fiscal plan to help pull the U.S. territory out of an economic crisis.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello told reporters Friday that the biggest disagreement between his administration and the board is over a proposed average 10 percent cut to pensions of more than $1,000 a month paid by a system facing nearly $50 billion in liabilities.

Christian Sobrino, the governor's representative to the board, defended the government's revised fiscal plan and said it would generate a $5.5 billion surplus in upcoming years.

The board is expected to vote on the revised fiscal plan Monday.