How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks around the world plunged Friday as investors feared that a trade conflict between the U.S. and China, the biggest economies in the world, would escalate. A second day of big losses pushed U.S. stocks to their worst week in two years.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index tumbled 55.43 points, or 2.1 percent, to 2,588.26.

The Dow Jones industrial average skidded 424.69 points, or 1.8 percent, to 23,533.20.

The Nasdaq composite shed 174.01 points, or 2.4 percent, to 6,992.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 33.79 points, or 2.2 percent, to 1,510.08.

For the week:

The S&P 500 retreated 163.75 points, or 6 percent.

The Dow lost 1,413.31 points, or 5.7 percent.

The Nasdaq fell 489.32 points, or 6.5 percent.

The Russell 2000 dropped 75.97 points, or 4.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 85.35 points, or 3.2 percent.

The Dow is down 1,186.02 points, or 4.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 89.27 points, or 1.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 25.43 points, or 1.7 percent.