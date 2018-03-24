Oversight panel seeks details on Interior's pricey doors

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Oversight Committee is seeking details from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke about a $139,000 project to upgrade doors in Zinke's office.

Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy of South Carolina is asking Zinke to explain the need for the replacement doors and provide details about the project's cost estimates, bids and final contract.

The letter from the Republican chairman comes after The Associated Press reported earlier this month that Interior is spending nearly $139,000 to upgrade double doors in Zinke's sixth-floor office overlooking the Washington Monument.

Zinke told a House committee last week he has negotiated a significantly lower price for the project by "manipulating" contract terms. He did not elaborate.

A spokeswoman has said Zinke was not aware of the contact until the AP raised questions.