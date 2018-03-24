Bolivians demand access to sea at nationwide parades

People hold sign signs that reads in Spanish "Sea," as the remains of the Bolivian national hero Eduardo Abaroa are moved to be exhibited on the "Day
Bolivian military escort the remains of the Bolivian national hero Eduardo Abaroa, to be exhibited on the "Day of the Sea," in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursd
Bolivia's President Evo Morales, right, walks, after speaking during an event honoring national hero Eduardo Abaroa, who died in the 1879-1884 War of
Bolivian naval officers parade past Bolivia's President Evo Morales, top center, during a celebration honoring national hero Eduardo Avaroa, who died
Bolivia's President Evo Morales, right, smile accompanied with his Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera, at a celebration honoring national hero Eduard
A woman holds a sign that reads in Spanish "The sea unites us," in a parade during an event honoring national hero Eduardo Abaroa, who died in the 187
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivians have staged parades across the country to dramatize their demand for sea access for their landlocked country.
Bolivia lost its only seacoast to Chile during a war from 1879 to 1883. The nation has demanded ocean access for generations. Chile has declined, saying the issue was settled once and for all in a 1904 treaty.
Demonstrators flooded the streets of La Paz and other cities across Bolivia on Friday waving national flags. The International Court of Justice is reviewing arguments from both countries in the latest attempt to solve the dispute.
Bolivia has asked the World Court, the United Nations' highest judicial organ, to order Chile to negotiate access.
The court's final and binding decision is expected to take months.