Friday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/24 03:46
Tampa Bay (ss) 001 000 000—1 7 0
Baltimore 000 042 00x—6 8 0

Weber, Murray (5), Alaniz (6), Bird (8), and Casali, Rodriguez; Bundy, O'Day (6), Bleier (7), Brach (8), Edgin (9), and Joseph, Sisco. W_Bundy 2-2. L_Murray 0-1. HRs_Davis, Mancini.

___

Houston (ss) 010 001 000—2 7 1
Minnesota 000 000 002—2 2 2

Armenteros, Guduan (4), Smith (6), Thornton (7), and Stassi, Robinson; Lynn, Pressly (5), Hildenberger (6), Rogers (8), Ramirez (9), and Garver, Wilson. HRs_Davis (2); English.

___

Toronto 000 000 005—5 10 1
Tampa Bay (ss) 000 021 102—6 10 2

Happ, Clippard (5), Santos (6), Alburquerque (8), Fisk (9), and Maile, Adams; Andriese, Jennings (4), Colome (6), Franco (7), Kolarek (9), and Sucre. W_Kolarek 1-0. L_Fisk 0-1. HRs_Williams; Wendle.

___