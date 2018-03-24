Slovaks hold new anti-govt protests in slain reporter case

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Tens of thousands of Slovaks have taken to the streets in new anti-government protests amid a political crisis triggered by the slayings of an investigative reporter and his fiancee.

Friday's protests in dozens of towns and cities are taking place despite the appointment of a new Slovak government a day earlier.

Prime Minister Robert Fico's three-party coalition stepped down last week following large street protests sparked by the shooting deaths of reporter Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova a month ago. Kuciak was investigating possible widespread government corruption.

President Andrej Kiska swore in a new Cabinet made from the same three parties that made up Fico's government.

The protesters gathered in smaller but still significant numbers to demand an early election and express their distrust in the new government.