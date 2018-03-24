Brazil consumer prices show lowest March jump in 18 years

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's statistics service says the country's consumer price index has notched its lowest from for any March in nearly two decades.

The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics says in a report released Friday that the index decelerated from 0.38 percent in February to 0.10 percent in March. That is the lowest since March 2000, when it came in at 0.09 percent.

IBGE said the drop was due in part to the 0.94 percent deflation in fixed line telephone fees and to 0.07 percent deflation in food and beverage prices.