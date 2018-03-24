India's asks Cambridge Analytica for information on data

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's government has sent a notice to U.K.-based Cambridge Analytica asking whether it has misused data to profile Indians and influence their elections.

The data-mining firm faces accusation of lifting the Facebook profiles of more than 50 million users without their permission in order to manipulate elections. Authorities in both the United States and Britain are investigating both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica.

The firm has denied any wrongdoing.

The Indian government also demanded the name of the entities that engaged Cambridge Analytica and the method used by it for possession of data.

Governing Bharatiya Janata Party and main opposition Congress Party have accused each other of utilizing the services of the company.

The government set a March 31 deadline for the company to respond to its inquiry.