French Open tries no-let in juniors, 5-minute warmup for all

PARIS (AP) — Taking its cue from the U.S. Open, the French Open will try some changes at this year's tournament, including a five-minute warmup period before all matches, 25 seconds between points in qualifying rounds, and no service lets in the junior events.

The French Tennis Federation announced the tweaks Friday.

Once both players arrive at a court's sideline, they will have one minute to go to the umpire's chair for the coin toss, followed by the five-minute timed warmup and then one minute before starting the match. Clocks will count down the time for spectators to see.

There will also be clocks showing the 25 seconds, instead of the previous 20, between qualifying points.

During qualifying for last year's U.S. Open, the U.S. Tennis Association experimented with 25-second serve clocks and in-match coaching.

Other changes at Roland Garros for 2018: Remy Azemar replaces Stefano Fransson as the tournament referee; the draw will be May 24, the Thursday before the main draw begins, instead of that Friday.

Azemar had been the deputy referee; Fransson served as the referee since 2000.

Play begins May 27.

