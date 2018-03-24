The Latest: Official calls stopping Austin bomber rewarding

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of Austin's serial bomber (all times local):

11 a.m.

The supervisor of the fugitive task force that helped apprehend the suspected Austin bomber says it's the most rewarding case in his 23-year career.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Darren Sartin, who heads the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, said Friday that his team found Mark Anthony Conditt's vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel outside Austin around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

He says that before Austin Police Department SWAT officers arrived, he saw someone inside the vehicle and it took off as officers pursued.

Sartin says the SWAT team caught up about a mile away. Police say Conditt detonated a bomb and died.

Sartin says his task force arrests hundreds of the region's worst criminals every year, but "this guy was way beyond them."