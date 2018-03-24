China's lobster imports keep US price high, but no tariffs

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — China's hunger for American lobsters is helping keep prices high to U.S. consumers, but a tariff on the seafood does not appear imminent.

Federal stats say China imported a record of more than 17.8 million pounds of lobster from America in 2017, eclipsing the previous record of about 14 million pounds in 2016. The value of imports also surged from $108.3 million in 2016 to $142.4 million last year.

China's growing interest in the U.S. seafood item is happening just as the Trump administration is engaging in a trade battle with the country. China has targeted dozens of U.S. products for new tariffs, but lobsters aren't on the list.

Fishermen in Maine, America's lobster fishing state, saw catches fall from 132.5 million pounds to 110.8 million pounds last year.