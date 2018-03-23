Kuzmina wins biathlon World Cup sprint title

TYUMEN, Russia (AP) — Anastasia Kuzmina won the biathlon World Cup sprint title despite a 12th-place finish in Friday's race which cut her lead in the overall standings.

The Slovakian missed three shots as she finished more than a minute off the pace of race winner and overall title contender Darya Domracheva of Belarus.

Domracheva took the win by 1.2 seconds from Kaisa Makarainen of Finland, while Tiril Eckhoff of Norway was third.

That meant Kuzmina won the sprint season title by 10 points from Domracheva, but her overall lead was cut to 16 points over Makarainen with two races remaining.

The U.S. and Canadian teams were among a number of biathletes to boycott the final World Cup round because they consider Russia's doping scandals make it an unsuitable host.