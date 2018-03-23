  1. Home
The Latest: Storm that pounded California moves east

By  Associated Press
2018/03/23 22:16

This drone photo from video provided by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services shows firefighters from the Folsom, Calif., Fire Depart

This photo from video provided by KSBY-TV shows a helmeted rescuer swimming with a man he is bringing out of the muddy, rain-swollen Salinas River in

This photo from video provided by KSBY-TV shows rescuers bringing a man out of the muddy, rain-swollen Salinas River in Paso Robles on California's Ce

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Jeff Farmer checks the Montecito Creek to make sure it is flowing correctly Thursday March 22, 2018. A powerful storm spr

Firefighters close off an area of a mud slide caused by heavy rain along La Tuna Canyon Road in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 22, 2018, where mandato

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on California storms (all times local):

7:07 a.m.

A storm that pounded California with heavy rain has moved on, leaving only a few stray showers in its wake.

The storm swelled rivers, flooded streets and triggered water rescues statewide over three days but spared communities a repeat of the deadly debris flows that occurred during a January deluge.

Forecasters said Friday that Southern California will see mostly benign weather for the coming week. But the break in precipitation will be brief for northern and eastern California.

The first of two new weather systems will bring widespread rain as well as heavy snow in the mountains through the weekend.

___

12:04 a.m.

A powerful storm in California that swelled rivers, flooded streets and triggered water rescues throughout the state is on its last gasp.

The three-day storm spared communities a repeat of the deadly debris flows following a deluge earlier this year.

But it did dump record rainfall in some parts and unleashed flooding that led to dramatic rescues from Los Angeles in Southern California all the way to Folsom, some 400 miles (645 kilometers) to the north.

In San Luis Obispo County in central California, rescuers reported pulling 10 people from the Salinas River on Thursday.

All remaining flood warnings and watches were set to expire overnight Friday.